FloridaCommerce Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Measure Impact of Damage caused by January Severe Weather

Today, FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to the January Severe Weather event. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite January Severe Weather recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses.

Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “January Severe Weather” from the dropdown menu.

If you need additional assistance with your business, please call the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925. The hotline was activated on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, and the hotline will be operational between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Eastern Time or you can email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com.