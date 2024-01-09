Business Process Automation Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.4% by 2030, According to Persistence Market Research

Explore the Business Process Automation Market: Discover how automation technologies are revolutionizing industries, driving operational efficiency, and transforming businesses worldwide. Learn about the latest trends, solutions, and opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

New York, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Process Automation (BPA) market is experiencing a transformative evolution, redefining how organizations operate and manage their workflows. BPA involves the use of technology, software, and artificial intelligence to streamline and automate a wide array of business processes, from routine administrative tasks to complex decision-making procedures. This market's growth is fueled by the constant pursuit of operational efficiency, cost reduction, and enhanced productivity across industries. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the potential of BPA in optimizing resource allocation, reducing human error, and accelerating decision-making.



The demand for BPA solutions is rising as businesses seek to adapt to the digital age, remain competitive, and address the challenges of remote work and changing customer expectations. This evolving landscape of BPA is characterized by continuous innovation, integration with emerging technologies like machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA), and a growing focus on providing scalable, user-friendly solutions that cater to various industries and organizational sizes. As BPA adoption continues to expand, it promises to reshape business processes, enhance agility, and drive sustainable growth across diverse sectors. The global business process automation market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% and thereby increase from a value of US$14.2 Billion in 2023, to US$30.2 Billion by the end of 2030.

Download Sample Copy for Better Understanding@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33620

Report Summary:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$14.2 Billion Projected Market Value (2030F) US$30.2 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2023 to 2030) 11.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 220Pages Market Segmentation By Solution, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By End User Industry, By Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Laserfiche, TIBCO Software, OptimumHQ, Kissflow Inc, Oracle, Microsoft, Zoho Corporation, IBM, Appain

Business Process Automation Market Key Industry Development

The Business Process Automation (BPA) market is brimming with exciting developments, constantly evolving to enhance its capabilities and cater to diverse needs. Here are some key industry developments to keep your eye on:

Rise of Intelligent Automation: Traditional BPA is merging with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to create "intelligent automation," capable of handling more complex tasks like decision-making, predictive analysis, and self-learning. This opens up possibilities for automating previously manual or cognitive processes, further expanding the scope of BPA.

Hyperautomation in Focus: Organizations are moving beyond automating individual processes and adopting a comprehensive approach called "hyperautomation." This involves identifying and automating as many processes as possible across the entire organization, aiming for an enterprise-wide efficiency boost.

Democratization of BPA: Low-code/no-code BPA platforms are making automation accessible to even non-technical users. This empowers business units to take ownership of process automation, leading to faster implementation and more agile workflows.

Cloud-Based Solutions Take Center Stage: Cloud-based BPA solutions offer ease of deployment, scalability, and cost-effectiveness compared to on-premise options. This trend is driving wider adoption, especially among small and medium-sized businesses.

Human-in-the-Loop for Optimal Outcomes: While automation is gaining ground, the human element remains crucial. We're seeing a shift towards "human-in-the-loop" models where AI handles repetitive tasks while humans provide oversight, guidance, and input for complex decisions, ensuring efficient and human-centric automation.

Focus on Customer Experience (CX): Businesses are leveraging BPA to automate customer-facing processes and improve the overall CX. This includes automating chatbot interactions, order processing, and personalized offers, leading to smoother and more satisfying customer journeys.

Industry-Specific Solutions: BPA vendors are developing customized solutions tailored to specific industries like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. This ensures a better fit for industry-specific needs and regulations, leading to more efficient and impactful automation.

Integration with Emerging Technologies: BPA is integrating with other cutting-edge technologies like Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Internet of Things (IoT) to create an interconnected ecosystem of automation. This enables seamless data flow and automated responses across systems, further optimizing operations.

Security and Compliance Remain Paramount: As data volumes and automation workflows increase, so does the need for robust security measures and compliance with data privacy regulations. The industry is focusing on secure infrastructure, access control, and data encryption to ensure responsible and trustworthy automation.

Evolving Talent Landscape: With the increasing complexity of BPA solutions, demand for skilled professionals with expertise in AI, ML, and process optimization is rising. The industry needs to invest in developing and attracting this talent pool to support future growth.

By staying informed about these key developments, businesses can make informed decisions about adopting and implementing BPA solutions, unlocking the potential for greater efficiency, agility, and competitive advantage in the years to come.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/business-process-automation-market.asp

Key Players in the Business Process Automation Market:

IBM: This tech behemoth offers comprehensive BPA solutions like IBM Robotic Process Automation and IBM iX Flow, catering to enterprises with complex needs.

Pegasystems: Pega Infinity, their flagship platform, excels in customer engagement automation, making it a favorite for organizations focused on CX.

Appian: Known for their low-code platform, Appian empowers citizen developers to automate processes, bridging the technical skills gap.

Microsoft: Power Automate and Dynamics 365 offer seamless integration with Microsoft products, attracting businesses already invested in the Microsoft ecosystem.

UiPath: A leader in the RPA space, UiPath brings agility and scalability to automation with its user-friendly platform.

Automation Anywhere: Another RPA pioneer, Automation Anywhere focuses on ease of use and rapid deployment, ideal for companies looking for quick automation wins.

Nintex: This cloud-based platform simplifies business process management and automation, particularly appealing to mid-sized organizations.

Kissflow: This affordable low-code platform caters to budget-conscious businesses looking for an accessible entry point into the BPA world.

Blue Prism: This UK-based company champions cognitive automation, utilizing AI to further enhance process intelligence and decision-making.

Bonitasoft: Renowned for their open-source platform, Bonitasoft is favored by organizations seeking customizable and adaptable automation solutions.

Genpact: This business process outsourcing giant utilizes their extensive experience to offer tailor-made BPA solutions and managed services.

Tibco Software: Tibco Cloud Integration Platform facilitates data integration and communication between automated processes, making it ideal for complex enterprise workflows.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

The global business process automation (BPA) market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by a convergence of factors highlighting its paramount importance in modern business operations. Across diverse industries, the relentless pursuit of operational efficiency has emerged as a pivotal driver for this expansion. In an increasingly competitive landscape, where organizations strive to streamline their processes while retaining flexibility, the integration of BPA solutions has become indispensable.

BPA's ability to automate repetitive tasks, optimize workflows, and enhance overall productivity positions it as a transformative force in the business realm. The interplay between manufacturers and consumers plays a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the BPA market. Recognizing the demand for tailored and user-friendly solutions, manufacturers are proactively developing BPA platforms tailored to the unique needs of different industries.

A virtuous cycle is nurtured through the growing collaboration between manufacturers and consumers in customizing and implementing BPA solutions, resulting in a smoother integration into existing workflows. This collaboration not only expedites adoption but also fosters continuous development and enhancement of BPA technologies, aligning them more closely with end-users' specific requirements.

Furthermore, the future of the BPA market is intricately intertwined with broader global business trends, including the increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making and the prevalence of remote work. BPA solutions, renowned for their adaptability and scalability, are particularly well-suited for remote and distributed work settings, underscoring their relevance in the post-pandemic era.

In summary, the global BPA market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by a mutually beneficial partnership between suppliers and customers, a commitment to achieving high-quality operations, and the ongoing adoption of innovative technologies. As businesses grapple with the complexities of the contemporary market, BPA emerges not merely as a remedy but as a strategic imperative to ensure sustained growth, innovation, and resilience.

Business Process Automation Market Research Segmentation

By Component:

Platform

Services Professional Services Integration & Implementation Consulting Support & Maintenance Managed Services





By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise BPA Software

Cloud-Based BPA Software

By Enterprise Size:

Small Offices (1-9 employees)

Small Enterprises (10-99 employees)

Medium-sized Enterprise (100-499 employees)

Large Enterprises (500-999 employees)

Very Large Enterprises (1,000+ employees)



By End-use Industry:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail & CPG

Government

Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com