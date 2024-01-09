Names Of Prop Trading: SabioTrade — from MVP to Full Ecosystem In Six Months
Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While prop trading gains momentum, the market for prop trading firms is just beginning to evolve and intensify competition. SabioTrade, a standout newcomer, has rapidly amassed a large trading community since its launch in July 2023, thanks to its array of distinctive features.
Prop Trading Phenomenon Sweeps 2024
Proprietary trading, a new trading approach that involves trading using company funds and sharing profits, has taken center stage in the financial industry in 2024. This trend addresses various market demands, catering to:
- Experienced traders seeking new platforms to apply their skills and enhance earnings.
- Overcoming the earning limitations associated with micro-investing by exploring additional funds.
- Mitigating risks while unlocking greater potential for returns.
SabioTrade's Rise Riding the Prop Trading Wave
SabioTrade, having entered the market only in July 2023, has experienced a rapid ascent. At the outset, the company identified the limitations of competitors and crafted an unorthodox approach to organizing trading flow and community management.
Notable Achievements
- Market-unique traderoom combined with the dashboard, allowing traders to execute all operations within a unified interface. This stands in contrast to competitors who redirect users to third-party platforms.
- Competitive offers, including affordable assessment plans, providing entry to funded accounts up to $200,000. Traders can retain up to 90% of their profits through a straightforward one-step assessment process.
- Crypto payments powered by CryptoPay, opening the prop trading experience for cryptocurrency holders.
- Neat communication: The company's products are localized in six languages, and it offers real-time support across four channels, ensuring a seamless experience for users.
- Traders education: The platform features a free educational section complemented by a Telegram educational channel, accessible to all users.
- Vibrant community: SabioTrade has witnessed exponential growth, attracting a loyal and active multi-thousand-member Discord community since its inception.
SabioTrade’s Announcements For 2024
Looking ahead to the first half of 2024, SabioTrade has planned a few significant developments:
- Tweaks To Traderoom and Dashboard: SabioTrade is set to introduce a new and improved trade room and dashboard.
- Sabio Boot Camp: Sabio is about to launch a custom program designed for trader training. The boot camp will offer educational resources, live sessions, webinars, and Q&A sessions to empower traders with knowledge and strategies.
- Expansion into Crypto Assets: SabioTrade is expanding its offerings to include the ability to trade crypto assets.
- App Launch: A new application is in the works, promising a convenient mobile trading experience for SabioTrade users.
About SabioTrade:
SabioTrade is a proprietary trading firm, offering funded accounts up to $200,000 with a profit-sharing scheme up to 90/10. It provides a comprehensive trading ecosystem featuring a trading platform merged with an intuitive dashboard, easy assessments with no time limits, and realistic profit targets.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
Media Contact: Company Name: SabioTrade Email: marketing-at-sabiotrade.com Website: SabioTrade Location: Ireland