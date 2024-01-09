Lottery Makes December Transfer of $10,653,263 to State

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its December transfer of $10,653,263.22 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the Fiscal Year 2024 total to $66,232,833.39.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

###