Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,355 in the last 365 days.

H-1 Salt Lake rehabilitation project airport to Salt Lake resumes

Posted on Jan 9, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLLU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update to Oʻahu motorists on the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project, from Nimitz Highway to the vicinity of Radford High School.

The Nimitz Highway on-ramp to the H-1 westbound will be closed and one right lane will be closed from the Nimitz Highway on-ramp westbound on the H-1 to the vicinity of Radford High School on Friday and Saturday nights.

  • 12 and 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • 19 and 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Full closures of the H-1 westbound will commence in February. The H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project is anticipated to be completed in August 2024, weather permitting Please view an up-to-date list of lane closures on state roadways on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. All roadwork is weather permitting.

 

 

###

You just read:

H-1 Salt Lake rehabilitation project airport to Salt Lake resumes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more