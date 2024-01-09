New Build.ca.gov Website Showcases Historic Investments in California Infrastructure

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Administration launched Build.ca.gov to highlight once-in-a-generation investments in California infrastructure that will benefit communities around the state. With $41 billion already at work thanks to historic state funding and unprecedented help from the Biden-Harris Administration, the website illustrates how transformative these investments are for California.

Specifically, the new website outlines how state and federal infrastructure investments – $180 billion expected over the next ten years – are tackling some of California’s toughest challenges, including climate change, equity and jobs.

Build.ca.gov is tracking where money is going while showcasing individual projects and what they mean for the communities they’re in. We’re especially focused on making life better in areas that are disadvantaged, underserved, or disproportionately burdened by pollution.

Build.ca.gov is the latest development in the Governor’s efforts to build more, faster – for all. He signed legislation last year to accelerate critical infrastructure projects across California that will help build a 100% clean electric grid, strengthen the state’s water resiliency and boost water supply, and modernize our transportation system.

Governor Newsom signed an executive order last May that established the Infrastructure Strike Team to implement an all-of-government strategy to fast-track infrastructure projects and remove barriers to project development.

Together, the legislation and executive order are designed to take advantage of the unprecedented infrastructure funding available from the Biden-Harris Administration.

“California is building more, faster, for all – and creating thousands of good-paying jobs in the process.

This goes far beyond roads and bridges – this is about investing in our communities and our families, giving opportunity to hard-working Californians and ensuring we deliver on our world-leading climate goals.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

On the website, Californians can see many investments in their communities that help to:

Build a new system of clean energy

Move away from dirty fossil fuels

Build and repair our roads, bridges, and public transit

Bring high-speed internet to every Californian

Clean the air and restore our natural spaces

Grow our economy for all

The website also showcases several spotlight stories that demonstrate a sample of dollars at work in every corner of the state.