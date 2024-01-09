Built In Honors Trupanion in its Esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work Awards

Trupanion Earns Seattle Best Places to Work and Best Large Places to Work on Built In’s Best Places to Work List

SEATTLE, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built In today announced that Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), leading North American pet medical insurance provider, was honored in its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Trupanion earned a place on Best Places to Work in Seattle, including Best Large Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise organizations, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to be identified as one of the Best Places to Work in Seattle for the last 5 years,” said Margi Tooth, President of Trupanion. “This accolade is a testament to the culture we have built, starting with our mission to prioritize the health and happiness of our pets, and we extend the same care to one another. It showcases our dedication to fostering an environment that celebrates and provides value to our employees.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work using company data around compensation and benefits, while also weighing criteria important to Built In users, such as remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris . “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT TRUPANION

Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP) is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 960,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

