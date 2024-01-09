Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,353 in the last 365 days.

Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to discuss financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1(800)599-2055 or (647)362-9671, conference ID #6068292. The webcast will be accessible here or at www.alliedreit.com and will be archived for 90 days.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 
Cecilia C. Williams
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
nmahalingam@alliedreit.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Allied Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more