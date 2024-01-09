Update No. 2: Williston Barracks / Death investigation following serious injury accident at Smugglers’ Notch Resort

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A1004223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Dan Trottier

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 2:46 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Smugglers' Notch Resort, Cambridge, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation following serious injury accident at Smugglers' Notch Resort

VICTIM: Tate Holtzman

AGE: 3

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has completed its investigation into the July drowning death of 3-year-old Tate Holtzman at Smugglers' Notch Resort in Cambridge. Detectives determined that Tate was enrolled in a licensed daycare program through the resort and was walking with adult supervision near the outdoor splash pad when he stepped on an unsecured cover to an underground cistern. The cover gave way, and Tate fell into the water below.

Teenage lifeguards on duty at the nearby pools were immediately notified and began making multiple entries into the tank to locate Tate. These lifeguards did so at extraordinary personal risk in a heroic attempt to save Tate's life. They were not physically injured in the rescue attempt.

The Vermont State Police presented its investigative findings to the Lamoille County State's Attorney's Office. Prosecutors determined that no criminal charges would be filed as a result of Tate's death.

The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which oversees workplace safety issues, and the Department for Children and Families, which oversees licensed daycare providers, have been conducting separate, independent reviews of this incident.

Tate's parents, Jennifer and Zachary Holtzman of Cambridge, issued the following statement:

"Tate was the love of our lives, a very special young soul full of compassion, kindness, curiosity, creativity, and adventure. He was our only child — and like both of us, he loved to ski, ride his bike, and canoe. He, and our entire family, also love Smugglers' Notch, which is why we live locally. While Jen works at the local elementary school in Jeffersonville, Zach was actually an employee of Smugglers' Notch leading up to and at the time of the incident. We are both deeply proud to be a part of this incredibly supportive community," the Holtzmans said.

"As parents of this precious boy, we are beyond devastated by his loss, and by the fact that this tragedy occurred at what is our family's favorite ski resort," they added. "This incident has impacted our lives in every possible way, wreaking havoc on our family, careers, and trust in this world. We are grateful for the continued love and support we have received while we navigate this nightmare. We are especially thankful for our loving family, friends, community, pediatrician, UVM Medical Center, Vermont State Police, and the first responders. In honor of our son, we plan to promote water safety and do everything possible to prevent a tragedy like this from happening to other young children."

The Holtzmans request that any media inquiries be directed to their family attorney, Jennifer Denker of Meehan, Boyle, Black & Bogdanow, PC., who can be reached at jdenker@meehanboyle.com or 617-523-8300.

***Update No. 1, 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023***

Over the weekend, the victim in this incident died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He is identified as 3-year-old Tate Holtzman of Cambridge. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington determined the cause of his death was drowning, and the manner of death is classified as an accident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available.

***Initial news release, 8:35 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which a 3-year-old boy received life-threatening injuries after falling into a water storage tank at Smugglers' Notch Resort in Cambridge.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. when the child was walking in an area adjacent to an outdoor splash pad at the resort and fell into the below-ground storage tank filled with water. On-duty lifeguards were able to free the boy from the basin. Initial investigation indicates he was in the water for approximately 10 minutes. He was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of critical, life-threatening injuries.

The boy, a Cambridge resident, was participating in a Smugglers' Notch Resort day-camp program at the time of the incident. His name is being withheld at this stage of the investigation.

Cambridge Fire and Rescue assisted the Vermont State Police on scene. VSP has notified the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which oversees workplace safety issues, and the Department for Children and Families, which oversees licensed daycare providers, about the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -