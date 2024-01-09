Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 8 include the following:

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Business Speaks Legislative Reception and Dinner, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Speaker Murrell Smith, Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the South Carolina Technical College System, and members of the South Carolina General Assembly for a special announcement, State House, 2nd floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 11 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Bunnelle Foundation Career Expo, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, January 11 at 1:00 PM: First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force's release of the 2023 Annual Report and recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, State House, 2nd floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 12 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the North Augusta Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center announcement, former Medac building, 150 Bluff Avenue, North Augusta, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 2, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for January 2, 2024, included:

Wednesday, January 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

Thursday, January 4

10:30 AM: Economic development call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:15 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, January 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled his FY 2024-2025 Executive Budget recommendations, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.