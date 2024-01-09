Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR).

Investors, who purchased Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares prior to August 2023 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: FSR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 27, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: FSR shares against Fisker Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Fisker had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, that Fisker had incorrectly accounted for certain costs, that as a result the Company was likely to delay filing its quarterly report, that Fisker’s infrastructure was limiting its ability to deliver its production, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


