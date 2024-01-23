Submit Release
Calling All Climate Organizations: Apply for the 2024 Keeling Curve Prize by February 12 for a Chance to Win $50,000

WILDCOAST Salvaje, 2019 Keeling Curve Prize Laureate, is working to secure a resilient coastline to help protect communities, economies and ecosystems from climate change in the U.S. and Mexico.

AIR COMPANY, 2022 Keeling Curve Prize Laureate, is converting CO2 into high-quality and sustainable chemicals and fuel, from spirits and beauty, to aviation and beyond.

Regen Organics, 2023 Keeling Curve Prize Laureate, is decarbonizing the production of food, feed, and fuel by locally manufacturing regenerative products.

The Keeling Curve Prize brings visibility, credibility, and funding to the most innovative climate solutions across the globe.

We must find and fund the climate solutions that will immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At its core, that's why the Keeling Curve Prize exists.”
— Jacquelyn Francis, Founding Executive Director
ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Warming Mitigation Project (GWMP) is accepting applications for the 2024 Keeling Curve Prize until February 12th, 2024 at 11:59 PM IDLW (UTC-12). Every year, the female-led nonprofit awards $50,000 each to 10 global climate initiatives that demonstrate the ability to reduce, replace, or remove greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Applications are accepted from climate organizations anywhere in the world, regardless of size or status, and undergo a vetting process conducted by a diverse team of analysts and judges. Prize categories include energy, finance, carbon sinks, transport and mobility, and social and cultural pathways.

All applicants can access GWMP’s interconnected programs that equip climate organizations with staffing support and an ecosystem of global partners for year-round visibility, relationship building, and growth. The newest addition to the organization’s suite of programs, the Climate Impact Conduit, creates ongoing access to capital through an online open data platform for investors, philanthropists, and corporations.

“This year, I hope to see more applications in areas like transport and finance. These are critical climate sectors that aren’t getting as much attention and enthusiasm as other industries like renewable energy and nature-based solutions,” says Jacquelyn Francis, Founding Executive Director of GWMP.

Past winners and finalists of the Keeling Curve Prize are among the most impactful innovators in the climate space. Laureates have gone on to raise $1.37B after winning the prize, further demonstrating its impact and invaluable validation.

Since 2018, GWMP has awarded $1.75M to 60 nonprofits, for-profits, and startups, vetted more than 1,100 viable solutions, and grown one of the largest networks of global warming mitigators in the world.

20 finalists will be revealed in the spring of 2024 and the 10 winners will be announced in the summer.

Apply today for the 2024 Keeling Curve Prize.

Lindsay DeTroia
Global Warming Mitigation Project
l.detroia@kcurveprize.org
2023 Keeling Curve Prize Laureate: Build Up Nepal

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Science, Technology


