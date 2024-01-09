Udemy Named to Built In’s Annual List of Best Places to Work in 2024

Ranked no. 17 on the list of top U.S. employers and honored regionally in Austin, Colorado and San Francisco for the second consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced its inclusion on Built In’s prestigious annual list of Best Places to Work, ranking no. 17 on this year’s list of top U.S. employers. For the second consecutive year, Udemy was recognized as an employer of choice across all of its regional office hubs, taking home a total of eight Built In Best Places to Work awards.



“At Udemy, we are dedicated to transforming lives through learning and that starts with our employees,” said Karen Fascenda, Chief People Officer at Udemy. “We aim to cultivate a positive environment that encourages curiosity, being courageously experimental and celebrating the diversity of perspectives within our team. Fostering an equitable and inclusive environment that enables our employees to bring their whole selves to work is a non-negotiable for us and it’s something we’re deeply proud of. We’re so honored that Built In has chosen to recognize our commitment to our employees and the collaborative spaces we’ve created across all of our regional hubs.”

Best Places to Work honorees were determined by Built In’s algorithm, examining company data related to compensation and benefit offerings. Additionally, as job seekers on the Built In platform continue to value flexible and remote work options along with strong diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming, these criteria weighed heavily in the selection process for the list of 2024 honorees.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO at Built In. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

Udemy is committed to continuing to make progress toward all the aspects of belonging, equity, diversity and inclusion (BEDI) through equitable hiring, balanced retention, internal mobility and leadership development opportunities. Additionally, through its eight employee resource groups (ERGs), Udemy strives to foster a deep sense of community and advocacy for underrepresented groups.

The company also takes a holistic approach to its benefit offerings through its Whole U programming, providing employees with access to an expansive range of best-in-class benefits such as: extended bereavement leave, gender-affirming medical coverage and concierge support, comprehensive reproductive care including menopause care support and a family building reimbursement, and learning credits for employees so that they can continue to develop themselves personally and professionally in a way that they feel works best for them.

To learn more about Udemy’s open roles, visit: https://about.udemy.com/careers/ .

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible and effective skill development and validation to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy platform offers users thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, providing learners, real-world expert instructors and enterprises the solutions they need to collaborate, achieve goals and transform lives. Through the Udemy platform and community, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of topics, from programming and data science to leadership and team building . Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals.

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace.