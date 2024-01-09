US Youth Soccer and Evolve1 Celebrate Remarkable Success in Helping Youth Players Strengthen their Mental Game

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve1, the leading provider of mental training in youth sports, is excited to announce the continuation of its partnership with US Youth Soccer and the National League. This ongoing collaboration underscores Evolve1’s commitment to empowering youth athletes with enhanced focus and mental resilience alongside their physical training and competition.

“We are thrilled to build on the success of last year and continue supporting young athletes in their journey to not only excel physically but also mentally,” shared Toni Owens, Founder and CEO of Evolve1. “Our meaningful partnership with US Youth Soccer is centered around a shared objective of providing young athletes with the essential tools for success.”

Evolve1 was created to address the critical need for mental training practice among young athletes. Using a unique app-driven approach that combines daily videos and engaging exercises, Evolve1 teaches and reinforces techniques vital for optimizing performance both on and off the field. The comprehensive curriculum covers a wide spectrum, ranging from goal setting and envisioning success to fostering improved resilience, focus, and positive self-talk.

In the previous year, Evolve1 witnessed significant improvements in self-esteem and self-efficacy measures among athletes who completed the program. During US Youth Soccer events, a remarkable 98% of athletes surveyed emphasized the importance of enhancing mental skills, with 92% expressing interest in mental training delivered through a team-based mobile app. “The response from the athletes themselves underscores the growing recognition of the crucial role mental training plays in achieving peak performance,” Owens shared.

“The success of our partnership with Evolve1 last year has been remarkable,” said Simon Collins, Commissioner of the US Youth Soccer National League. “We look for different companies that complement our organization. Mental health training is extremely important to us, so we chose Evolve1 to offer their amazing wellness platform to our youth athletes.”

Evolve1 and US Youth Soccer remain committed to their mission of creating a generation of athletes equipped with not only physical prowess but also the mental resilience necessary for success. Through this continued partnership, both organizations aim to provide young athletes with the tools they need to thrive in both sports and life.

For more information, please visit Evolve1.com.

Media Kit

About Evolve1

Evolve1, an innovative sports platform for youth athletes, provides world-class youth mental training videos and lessons to help build self-esteem and confidence in sports and life. The revolutionary smartphone application provides daily mental conditioning training designed specifically for young athletes. Evolve1’s curriculum is research-backed and informed by contributions from top sports psychologists and performance coaches. The Evolve1 multi-sport team app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Follow Evolve1 on social media via Instagram. To learn more about how Evolve1 can help teams, leagues or organizations, visit Evolve1.com or contact us.

About the United States Youth Soccer Association (US Youth Soccer)

US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sport organization in the country, is on a mission to provide world-class support, resources, and leadership, helping every member fulfill their goals on and off the field of play. US Youth Soccer registers nearly 2.5 million players annually. Through its programming, resources and leadership, US Youth Soccer is advancing the game for its 54 Member State Associations, 10,000 clubs and leagues and one million administrators, coaches, and volunteers. US Youth Soccer connects families and communities to the power of sports and its shared love of soccer. US Youth Soccer provides a path for every player, coach and referee offering programs that provide a fun, safe and healthy environment at every level of the game.

