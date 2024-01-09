Ali Yildiz, President of Protect Pharmaceutical Corp., Issues Letter to Shareholders

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.’s (OTC: PRTT) President, Ali Yildiz, publishes a letter to Company Shareholders as follows:



“Dear Shareholders of Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.:

We have continued working with respect to finalizing our PCAOB audit. Our auditor has been granted access to the remaining areas that were needed and is finalizing the audit now. We are expecting the finalization of our audit for the calendar years 2021 and 2022 within the next few days. We are also preparing our year end numbers for 2023 to be audited. We will provide shareholders with the audit reports promptly upon receiving the finalized 2021 and 2022 reports.

We are also proud to report that shipments to Azerbaijan have greatly increased proceeding our recent acquisition on Bosfor Export. Our shipments to the country have increased by over 30% and are rapidly increasing. We have been able to increase profitability and revenues through these valuable routes, mainly transporting vegetables and other food items. Our ability to provide a higher quality product for a reasonable and fair price has made a significant difference in this region of the world. We believe that this will be extremely important for our business as we move forward and continue to provide a wide array of services to our customers and partners.

We are excited for the new year and the new opportunities that lie ahead. As we complete our audit and continue with our record growth in revenue and profitability, we believe we will be positioned well in the industry.”

At Atlantic Logistics we strive to provide innovation in service. We strive to provide a business model that gives our customers and partners the technology and commercial intelligence to support creative ideas. We have a team dedicated to keeping our systems on the cutting edge and constantly evolving our business to better serve our clients. We use robust technology to track inventories, manage customs compliance and track shipments throughout the world. Atlantic Logistics is the answer for any logistics needs you might have. We transport products via land, air and sea using trucks, ships, rail and air. We are rapidly growing into a worldwide logistics company and have services now across Europe, Asia, South America, and Central America - https://www.atlantic-logistics.net/

