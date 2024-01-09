Colorado State University Global Announces Master of Business Administration in Product Management

The fully online program teaches cross-functional, in-demand skills across every element of the product and service life cycle.

Aurora, Colo., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced its fully online Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Product Management program. The cross-functional program integrates skills in product design, marketing, branding, supply chain, and finance, making graduates proficient in the entire product or service life cycle and competitive across diverse markets.

Tailored to meet the needs of busy professionals, the program can be completed for a maximum of $16,500 and in 20 months or less. With a curriculum designed by doctoral-level, industry-experienced faculty who continue to work in their fields of expertise, graduates will learn holistic product and service management, developing proficiency in building business models, telling a product’s story, and adapting to changing market demands.

“When we build programs, CSU Global faculty and staff first identify workforce needs based on current job post demands and gaps in the available training for those roles, while also ensuring that the roles lead to desirable wages and enhanced promotional opportunities moving forward,” said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President of CSU Global. “We are thrilled to offer this new iteration of our MBA program, which is intended to facilitate workplace and personal success for our students and professionals, preparing them to advance in today’s evolving business environment.”

Recognizing the need for a flexible online MBA in Product Management that goes beyond traditional marketing and into business innovation and design, CSU Global developed the program to open up a variety of career options for graduates, including roles such as product manager, senior product manager, or director of product management. Graduates of the program will gain a comprehensive grasp of creating business models, developing product roadmaps and go-to-market strategies, analyzing target marketing and key customer segments, and integrating design thinking from ideation to product launch and beyond.

All CSU Global programs provide asynchronous eight-week courses that allow students to earn their degrees in a format that is adaptable to their lives. Students have access to 1:1 live online tutoring, as well as online services that include 24x7 library access, a writing center, technical support, and career services to enable their success. In addition, for a smooth enrollment process for this program, CSU Global does not require a Graduate Record Examinations General Test (GRE) or a Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

“By combining theoretical concepts with practical application taught by industry-experienced faculty who are experts in their field, we prepare our students to make an immediate impact in their careers,” said Dr. Audra Spicer, CSU Global Provost. “This program equips students with a well-rounded skill set, enabling CSU Global graduates to stand out in the job market, all through a 100% online learning environment that adapts to their needs.”

Enrollment for the MBA in Product Management program is now open, with classes beginning on March 18. Start dates are available every month for accelerated eight-week courses. Please visit info.csuglobal.edu/mba-productmanagement to learn more and apply.

