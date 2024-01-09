Newly-Published Spiritual Memoir Helps Women Accept Help And Feel Supported Amid Struggles With Bullying, Abortion, Sexual Abuse, And More

Vulnerable And Raw Nonfiction From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it take to transform a life?

For author Renee R. White, hardship was a life constant. Despite daily bullying and fights she faced on 14th Parkwood and Swan Street, White handled her problems herself.

Amid her five abortions before she turned 21, White’s life was a constant battle with abuse and sexual habits. She didn’t reach out for help, but a series of calls from what she believed could only be the voice of God offered the help she needed to transform the course of her life.

During an altar call, White decided to walk a path of re-baptism and repentance. Soon, she began to study the Word and entered an altar counseling class and a discipleship program. Her life continued to change as she sought God’s plan for her life and listened intently to His voice.

“I believe this book will be an inspiration to teen girls who might be going through or have gone through struggles such as abortion, sexual abuse, bullying, and sexual habits,” White asserts.

In From Creepin 2 Preachin, White recounts a vulnerable narrative of how the broken pieces of her life have led her to fulfillment and a journey of purposeful living. She excitedly shares her story from the pulpit to remind others who may face similar trials that God can use anyone to call others back to His grace.

From Creepin 2 Preachin is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

About the Author:

Renee R. White a native Washingtonian who grew up in the area called Uptown (Northwest D.C.). The author attended church weekly with her godfather at New Southern Rock Baptist Church then as a teen attended Tried Stone Baptist Church with her granny — but left once she got pregnant. From Creepin 2 Preachin is her first novel.

