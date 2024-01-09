JG.Limited's online-only History & Culture auction closing Jan. 23rd features autographs and artifacts spanning the ages

Lot #19 is an oversized printed portrait of a bill signing, autographed by Warren Harding (1865-1923), 29th President of the United States, hand-signed in black fountain pen (est. $500-$600).

Lot #1 is a bank check from 1788 signed by Aaron Burr (1756-1836), the third vice president of the United States serving during Thomas Jefferson’s first term (est. $750-$1,000).

The Judaica section will be led by lot #341 – a 1951 typed letter signed in Hebrew by Chaim Weizmann (1874-1952), the first President of Israel (est. $300-$350).

Lot #327 is a full sheet of Jewish National Fund labels, signed in Hebrew and English by Moshe Sharett (1894-1965), who served as the second Prime Minister of Israel (est. $200-$250).