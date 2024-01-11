C-LEVEL EXECUTIVE MARIA AGATHOKLEOUS FIRST IN CYPRUS AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Maria has a demonstrated commitment to leadership in risk management and risk governance that this credential will only enhance. I look forward to her growing impact across Cyprus and Europe.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Maria Agathokleous of Nicosia, Cyprus. Maria is the first in Cyprus to earn this global distinction.
Maria is the chief operating officer and company secretary for cdbbank – the Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd. Prior to this, she served as the head of strategy for the bank. Maria is a non-executive board member of the Financial Wellbeing Institute in Cyprus. Her past executive roles include chief risk officer and head of credit risk for the Cyprus Co-operative Bank. She is a member of European Women on Boards. Maria earned her BSc in Statistics and Insurance from the University of Piraeus, her MSc in Finance from University of Cyprus, and her MSc in Insurance and Risk Management from the Cass Business School.
"I’m always pleased when someone is the first in their country to earn one of our global credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Maria has a demonstrated commitment to leadership in risk management and risk governance that this credential will only enhance. I look forward to her growing impact across Cyprus and Europe."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“This is a great course for board members and senior management that provides a well-rounded understanding of the importance of effective cyber risk management frameworks and the role of the board in cyber risk governance as well as the main areas on which focus should be placed and the questions that should be asked,” said Ms. Agathokleous.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
