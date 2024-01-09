Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,442 in the last 365 days.

EUBAM and partner services launch festive awareness campaign at Palanca Border Crossing Point

During the holiday season, the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM) together with the Moldovan and Ukrainian border and customs authorities conducted an awareness campaign at the Palanca-Maiaky-Udobne, jointly operated border crossing point.

To ensure a smooth and joyful holiday border crossing into the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, EUBAM provided travellers with informational leaflets, explaining border crossing procedures, allowances and limitations.

EUBAM also included small gifts of chocolates and stickers in the information pack.

“This approach served a practical purpose and spread joy during the holiday season,” EUBAM said in a press release. “The collaborative effort between EUBAM and its partner services reflects a commitment to fostering positive relations and facilitating smoother border crossings.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EUBAM and partner services launch festive awareness campaign at Palanca Border Crossing Point

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more