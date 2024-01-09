EUBAM and partner services launch festive awareness campaign at Palanca Border Crossing Point

During the holiday season, the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM) together with the Moldovan and Ukrainian border and customs authorities conducted an awareness campaign at the Palanca-Maiaky-Udobne, jointly operated border crossing point.

To ensure a smooth and joyful holiday border crossing into the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, EUBAM provided travellers with informational leaflets, explaining border crossing procedures, allowances and limitations.

EUBAM also included small gifts of chocolates and stickers in the information pack.

“This approach served a practical purpose and spread joy during the holiday season,” EUBAM said in a press release. “The collaborative effort between EUBAM and its partner services reflects a commitment to fostering positive relations and facilitating smoother border crossings.”

