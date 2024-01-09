Submit Release
Killer Brownie Company Launches Individually-Wrapped Kitchen Sink Brownies for Distribution to Grocery Stores, C-Stores, Restaurants and More

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Killer Brownie Co.® today announced that its decadent, gourmet Kitchen Sink brownies are now available with individual packaging, designed for wholesale distribution to grocery, convenience stores, food service, restaurants and more. The Kitchen Sink brownie is mixed with rainbow sprinkles and topped with M&M's® and mini chocolate chips, all baked atop a decadent fudge brownie.

“We are thrilled to now offer our best-selling Kitchen Sink brownies with individually-wrapped packaging, ideal for sale by grocery stores, c-stores, restaurants and more, helping them to meet the booming consumer demand for high quality, unique grab-and-go treats,” said Chimene Mayne Ross, President and Chief Customer Officer, Killer Brownie Co. “Now even more fans across the U.S. will be able to enjoy a Killer Brownie as the dessert of choice, thanks to this new offering.”

This new Killer Brownie Kitchen Sink wholesale distribution package includes 44 pieces in a case with brownies that are fully baked and frozen, ready for quick thawing and selling. For distribution information on the Kitchen Sink blonde brownies, contact sales@killerbrownies.com

According to recent FOMA studies, packaged snacks are a high impulse items for consumers, and 63% are willing to pay more for food and beverage items with recognizable ingredients.

About Killer Brownie Co.

Since 1988, The Killer Brownie® Co. has been crafting decadent, gourmet brownies that have inspired a cult following from coast to coast. Brownies are rich with iconic layers in a variety of innovative flavors that keep customers interested and their dessert cravings satisfied. 

Media Contact:
Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for Killer Brownies
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c616151a-882c-424d-b46d-684226dcff09


