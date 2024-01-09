DNR Asks Residents to Share Flood Photos on MyCoast Maryland

January 9, 2024

Easy-to-use app helps government officials understand extent of flooding and then plan response and mitigation efforts

Ewell Methodist Church and Parsonage on Smith Island

A rain storm’s a-brewing and Maryland needs your help to document flooding.

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently launched the new MyCoast Maryland app that enables people to easily upload photos of flood conditions in their neighborhood during or after major rain events and tidal flooding.

The flood photos that residents share on the app help scientists at DNR and other government agencies in Maryland understand the extent of flooding in certain areas, compare pre-storm or pre-high tide flooding estimates with actual effects, and plan long-term mitigation projects to reduce flooding.

During DNR’s Science Week in October 2023, Kim Grove, the chief of the Office of Research and Environmental Protection for Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works, discussed how Baltimore is using MyCoast Maryland to respond to and mitigate flooding in the city. She said the photos from the app helps city officials understand community impacts during the storm events and supplement information sent to the city’s 311 and 911 reporting systems. Long-term, the city can also use the photos to identify areas for enlarging pipes, clearing culverts of debris, or taking other actions that could prevent future flooding impacts.

“MyCoast can help us fill in the blanks of our flood response,” Grove said. “It can show us how city infrastructure is impacted by different storms and help us understand what residents are dealing with when flood waters are at their highest points.”

DNR’s Marlo Atkinson holds a sign detailing how to upload photos to the new MyCoast Maryland app that enables citizens to share real-time photos of flood conditions. Photo by AJ Metcalf

