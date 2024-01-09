Việt Nam marks first bird’s nest batch exported to China by air

VIETNAM, January 9 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has exported bird’s nests to China by air for the first time, which once again reflects opportunities for the industry to develop sustainably, especially after a protocol on bird’s nest export to China was signed.

The first Vietnamese bird’s nest products shipped to China by air underwent customs clearance on January 5. The products of The Hải Yến, based in Nha Trang City of central Khánh Hòa Province, were delivered from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City to a company based in Shenzhen city of China.

This batch was the first to be exported to China via the official channel by air since Vietnamese firms were granted export codes for bird’s nest products in October 2023.

In November, the first Vietnamese bird’s nests entered this neighbouring market via the official channel by land.

Trần Thanh Hải, CEO of The Hải Yến, said the company chose air transport to deliver its bird’s nests to ensure the best quality as this means of transport is quick, minimising impact on product quality.

It had taken The Hải Yến a number of months to negotiate and work to meet standards for raw material, processing, packaging and transport. The firm was granted an export code by the General Administration of Customs China in October last year.

Hải noted that to export bird’s nests to China, the company received support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Department of Animal Health and the Vietnamese Embassy in China.

Numerous challenges are still ahead for all licensed businesses to win Chinese consumers’ trust, she said, perceiving that the presence of Vietnamese bird’s nests in this populous market is a great chance for the industry to grow more strongly in the future.

Echoing the view, Lê Thành Đại, chairman of the Vietnam Swiftlet Farming Association, said China is a highly potential market for Vietnamese bird’s nests, and the export via the official channel to this market will create big opportunities for the industry’s sustainable development. — VNS