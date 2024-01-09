Đồng Nai attracts nearly $500 million in FDI in first days of 2024

VIETNAM, January 9 -

ĐỒNG NAI — The People’s Committee of the southern province of Đồng Nai presented investment certificates to eight foreign-invested projects worth nearly US$500 million on January 8.

Of these projects, four were newly-registered valued at over $155 million, and the rest had their capital added.

SLP Park Lộc An Bình Sơn in the Lộc An-Bình Sơn Industrial Park, with a total registered capital of more than $120 million, is the biggest among the new projects.

The four FDI projects that have their capital adjusted include a coffee production project of Nestlé Vietnam Ltd. Co - Trị An Factory, a production project of Kenda Rubber Company in the Giang Điền Industrial Park, Hyosung Dong Nai Ltd. Co project in the Nhơn Trạch V Industrial Park and Advanced Multitech Vietnam Ltd. Co project in the Nhơn Trạch III Industrial Park, with total added amount of $217 million.

Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, deputy chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that the issuance of investment certificates to investors in the first days of the year is a positive signal, bringing a good start to the local economy in 2024.

The province pledged to create favourable conditions for investments and stand ready to support investors as well as remove difficulties in the implementation of projects.

Hoang also told the investors to heed environmental protection during their business operations and complete the projects as scheduled.

Đồng Nai has so far attracted nearly 1,600 FDI projects worth more than $34 billion from 44 countries and territories around the world. — VNS