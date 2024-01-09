Submit Release
26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces Code-Green Severe Weather Alert for Court Operations on January 9, 2024

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions scheduled for TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024, have been canceled and all matters will be rescheduled to the next available court date.

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse will remain open to the public. The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open for normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All Clerk’s Office staff are expected to report to the courthouse during those hours. All other court staff should consult with their hiring authorities.

All jurors scheduled to report for their first day of service on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, have been excused and should not report to the courthouse. All jurors currently serving on trials should report at the time communicated by the judge or courtroom deputy on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, unless notified otherwise.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.

