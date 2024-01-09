Submit Release
Lowey Dannenberg P.C. Investigates Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for investors, is investigating breaches of fiduciary duties involving the directors and officers of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit AeroSystems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR).

If you are a purchaser of Spirit AeroSystem’s common stock and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our Radhika Gupta (rgupta@lowey.com) or Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or you can call us at 914-733-7212 to know more about this investigation.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com


