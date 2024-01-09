Aerospace Composites Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$62.0 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.8%, According to Persistence Market Research forecasts

Explore recent developments shaping the aerospace composites market, including NASA's funding for advanced design tools and Velocity Composites' entry into the US market. Learn about key market impacts and emerging trends

New York, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace composites market is growing rapidly, driven by a focus on enhancing fuel efficiency and sustainability. These composites, known for their strength-to-weight ratios, make aircraft lighter and more fuel-efficient. Increasingly used in key aerospace components like wings and fuselages, composites are essential for modern aircraft. Advancements in composite technologies, including innovative manufacturing techniques, further propel their integration into next-generation aircraft as a strategic necessity.



The aerospace composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, rising from US$30.2 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$62 billion by 2030. Composites have emerged as a game-changing element in the ever-evolving aerospace engineering sector, representing materials specifically designed to enhance aircraft structural strength and efficiency. Aerospace composites stand out due to their impressive strength-to-weight ratios. These materials are created by combining fibres like carbon, glass, or aramid with matrix substances such as epoxy or polymers. The resulting composites are not only lighter but also more durable, making them indispensable for the demanding conditions of aerospace use.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$30.2 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$62.0 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 10.8% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 234 Pages Market Segmentation Fiber Type, Matrix Type, Application, Manufacturing Type, Aircraft Type, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, Spirit Aero Systems, Solvay, Royal Ten Cate N.V., Materion Corp.

Top 10 Market Trends in the Aerospace Composites Market:

Growing Demand for Lightweight Solutions: With an emphasis on fuel efficiency and performance, there is a rising demand for aerospace composites due to their superior strength-to-weight ratios, enabling lighter and more efficient aircraft designs. Environmental Sustainability: The push for greener aviation solutions is driving the adoption of aerospace composites, as they contribute to reduced fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions. Increased Usage in Critical Components: Aerospace composites are increasingly being utilized in essential aircraft components such as wings, fuselages, and interior structures, highlighting their integral role in modern aircraft manufacturing. Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in composite materials, including advanced resin systems and manufacturing processes, are enhancing product performance and expanding application possibilities. Cost-Effective Solutions: As manufacturing processes evolve and economies of scale improve, aerospace composites are becoming more cost-effective, making them more accessible for a broader range of applications. Regulatory Standards and Certifications: Stringent regulatory standards and certifications for aerospace composites are shaping market dynamics, driving continuous improvement and standardization across the industry. Collaborations and Partnerships: Strategic collaborations and partnerships between aerospace companies, material suppliers, and research institutions are fostering innovation and accelerating market growth. R&D Investments: Significant investments in research and development are fuelling advancements in aerospace composites, paving the way for the development of next-generation materials and technologies. Emerging Markets: The aerospace composites market is expanding into emerging markets, driven by increasing aerospace activities, infrastructure development, and demand for advanced materials in regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Focus on Durability and Safety: As aerospace composites continue to replace traditional materials, there is a heightened focus on ensuring durability, safety, and reliability, driving advancements in material testing, quality control, and certification processes.

Market Growth Drivers: Fuel Efficiency in Aviation:

The rapid growth of aerospace composites is fuelled by the aviation industry's focus on fuel efficiency amidst rising costs and environmental concerns. Aerospace composites, featuring lightweight strength, offer a solution by reducing aircraft weight compared to traditional metals like aluminium and steel. This weight reduction directly cuts fuel consumption, making composites a strategic choice for addressing economic and environmental challenges in aviation.

Market Challenges: Supply Chain and Regulatory Complexities

While the global aerospace composites market sees significant growth driven by fuel efficiency benefits, it faces notable constraints, primarily supply chain challenges. The intricate nature of aerospace composites, involving specialized materials and complex manufacturing processes, disrupts the supply chain's seamless operation.

A key issue revolves around sourcing essential materials. The production of aerospace composites heavily relies on specific fibres like glass, carbon, or aramid, with their availability and cost significantly impacting production costs.

Moreover, navigating intricate regulatory landscapes poses another hurdle. The aviation sector, governed by stringent safety and performance standards, imposes rigorous regulations on aerospace composites manufacturers and stakeholders. Ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks and maintaining adherence to demanding testing and certification procedures is crucial due to the unique compositions and manufacturing methods of aerospace composites.

Opportunities: Aerospace Innovation and Sustainability

The evolving aerospace composites market offers a significant opportunity through the synergy of aerospace innovation and sustainability goals. Aerospace composites, with their lightweight strength, enable the aviation sector to enhance performance while reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. As global focus intensifies on climate change mitigation, aerospace composites suppliers and manufacturers stand to benefit, playing a crucial role in the industry's eco-friendly transformation.

Analyst's Perspective

The global aerospace composites market is set for growth, driven by its pivotal role in enhancing fuel efficiency and meeting stringent environmental regulations in aviation. Carbon fiber composites, known for their lightweight strength, are transforming aircraft design and production, with key players like Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin leading innovations. These industry leaders are shaping the market by integrating composites into flagship products like the 787 Dreamliner, A350 XWB, and F-35, emphasizing sustainability and performance while setting new industry standards.

Key Players in Aerospace Composites

Boeing: A leading aerospace manufacturer, Boeing has made significant strides in integrating aerospace composites, particularly carbon fiber composites, into its aircraft designs. The company's 787 Dreamliner is a notable example, showcasing the benefits of composites in enhancing fuel efficiency and overall performance. Airbus: Another major player in the aerospace industry, Airbus has demonstrated a strong commitment to aerospace composites with its A350 XWB aircraft. Airbus emphasizes sustainability and performance, leveraging composites to reduce weight, improve fuel efficiency, and meet evolving industry standards. Lockheed Martin: A prominent defense and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin has leveraged its expertise in aerospace composites to advance military aviation. The F-35 fighter jet, featuring advanced composite materials, exemplifies Lockheed Martin's innovation in creating lightweight, high-performance aircraft for military applications. Northrop Grumman: Known for its aerospace and defense technologies, Northrop Grumman is actively involved in leveraging aerospace composites for various applications. The company's contributions to aerospace composites technology play a significant role in advancing the capabilities of modern aircraft and spacecraft.

These key players drive innovation and set industry benchmarks in the aerospace composites market, emphasizing the importance of lightweight, high-performance materials in enhancing fuel efficiency, sustainability, and overall aircraft performance.

Aerospace Composites Market Research Categories:

Based on Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber Composites

Ceramic Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

Other Fiber Types

By Matrix Type:

Polymer Matrix

Ceramic Matrix

Metal Matrix



According to Application:

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

By Manufacturing Technique:

Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) / Automated Tape Layup (ATL)

Lay-up Process

Resin Transfer Molding

Filament Winding

Other Manufacturing Methods



By Aircraft Category:

Commercial Aircraft

Business & General Aviation

Civil Helicopters

Military Aircraft

Other Aircraft Types



Geographical Segmentation:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Carbon Fiber Composites Lead Due to Lightweight Benefits

Carbon fiber composites are set to dominate the aerospace composites market, driven by their lightweight, strong, and durable characteristics. While carbon fiber composites hold a significant market share, glass fiber composites are expected to grow rapidly due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness.

Polymer Matrix Tops for Cost-Efficiency

The aerospace composites market is led by the polymer matrix segment, known for its cost-effectiveness and versatility. However, ceramic matrix composites are anticipated to see rapid growth, particularly in high-temperature aerospace applications like thermal protection systems and engine components.

Interior Applications and AFP/ATL Technology Drive Consumption

The interior segment is expected to dominate the aerospace composites market, fueled by demand for lightweight, durable materials in aircraft interiors. AFP/ATL technology leads in manufacturing due to its precision and efficiency, with filament winding also poised for rapid growth.

Commercial Aircraft Sector Leads, Business & General Aviation Expands

The commercial aircraft sector is projected to hold the largest market share, driven by the need for lightweight, fuel-efficient materials. Meanwhile, the business & general aviation sector is expected to see rapid expansion, supported by technological advancements and a focus on efficiency and performance.

Regional Analysis of the Aerospace Composites Market:

The aerospace composites market shows varied regional dynamics. North America leads with its focus on technological innovation and fuel efficiency in commercial and military sectors. Europe follows closely with strong R&D and regulatory standards, notably in countries like France, Germany, and the UK. In Asia-Pacific, growth is fueled by rising air travel demand and investments, particularly in China and India. South Asia & Oceania are emerging with increased aerospace investments, led by nations like Australia and Singapore. Latin America sees moderate growth through aerospace investments and partnerships, especially in Brazil and Mexico. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa are experiencing growth due to commercial aviation expansion and defense modernization efforts in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Recent Significant Developments:

Government Funding: NASA awarded AnalySwift LLC an $800,000 Phase II STTR contract in July 2023 to develop a Design tool for Advanced Tailorable Composites (DATC) by 2025. Market Impact: This NASA contract signifies a push for innovation in aerospace composites, with DATC expected to enhance design capabilities and set industry benchmarks. Emergence of New Market Players: Velocity Composites entered the US aerospace market in December 2022 through a $100 million, five-year agreement with GKN Aerospace. Market Impact: Velocity Composites' agreement with GKN Aerospace highlights growing global market influence and collaboration in the aerospace composites industry, reflecting rising demand and inspiring international opportunities for other businesses.

