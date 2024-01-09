EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Seeks Nominations for 2024 Top Women in Restaurant Technology and Rising Star Awards

New for 2024, the Rising Star category is open to all industry professionals; Nomination deadline is January 16, 2024



The awards will be presented at MURTEC in Las Vegas on March 13, 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces it has extended the deadline to submit nominations for the eighth annual Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards. The Awards recognize and honor a diverse array of females in the restaurant technology industry, including restaurant companies and technology providers. New for 2024, the Rising Star category is open to individuals who have been working in the restaurant technology industry for less than five years. The deadline to submit nominations is January 16, 2024.

“The Top Women in Restaurant Technology awards program celebrates the achievements of women across a diversity of career levels and roles in our industry,” says Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology. “We acknowledge the contributions of groundbreaking leaders and innovative thinkers — all of whom are helping to transform our industry on a daily basis.”

Starting this year, the Rising Star award is open to all individuals who have been working in the restaurant technology industry for less than five years. Honors will go to those who are re-imagining how things are done in restaurants while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness and skill. “We continue to be inspired by people who are in the early stages of their restaurant technology career who are making their mark with their creativity and passion,” added Firpo-Cappiello. “We want to recognize the future leaders of our industry, regardless of gender.”

The 2024 Honorees will be recognized in three categories including:



Rising Star in Restaurant Technology: Presented to anyone from any level of an organization, with less than five years of experience in the industry, who has demonstrated leadership and is already making a mark in restaurant technology. From an up-and-coming customer engagement whiz, a database analyst at a restaurant brand to a stellar sales rep for IT providers, this award recognizes these rising rockstars.

Top Women in Restaurant Technology - Innovator Award: Presented to women with more than five years of restaurant technology experience who are forward thinkers and who have executed on tools and strategies to transform the restaurant technology space in a positive manner by creating or deploying emerging technologies that reimagine how things are done while paving the way for future technologies.

Top Women in Restaurant Technology - Lifetime Achievement Award: This award is presented in recognition of a lifetime (no less than 15 years) of service and accomplishments in the restaurant technology industry. This award honors women who have had an impact on the restaurant technology industry as well as their colleagues and industry peers through enthusiasm, mentorship and commitment, while also showing how technologies can provide new ways of doing things.

Winners will be chosen by Hospitality Technology magazine and members of its Research Advisory Board. Winners will be profiled in Hospitality Technology and in digital profiles on www.hospitalitytech.com . The winners will be honored during an awards program on March 13, 2024, at the 29th annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), being held March 11-13, 2024, at The Paris in Las Vegas. Register to attend MURTEC here .

Submit 2024 Top Women in Restaurant Technology nominations here .

Submit 2024 Rising Star in Restaurant Technology nominations here .

The deadline for nominations is January 16, 2024.

Check out the 2023 winners at www.hospitalitytech.com/topwomen23 for inspiration.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial content portfolio includes an online publication that reaches more than 16,000 hospitality industry executives, networking and educational events (MURTEC, Hotel Technology Forum and MURTEC Executive Summit), a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of the Restaurant Technology Network ( www.restauranttechnologynetwork.com ), a membership community of restaurants and suppliers working together to solve industry challenges by shaping standards and sharing best practices. Visit Hospitality Technology online at www.hospitalitytech.com . Hospitality Technology is published by EnsembleIQ , headquartered in Chicago.



Stay connected with Hospitality Technology on LinkedIn .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact

Anna Wolfe

Hospitality Technology’s senior editor - restaurants

awolfe@ensembleiq.com