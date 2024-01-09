Finding for Recovery of $9,019 Issued Against Former Spencerville Fiscal Officer over Penalties from Late Tax Payments

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $9,019 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for the village of Spencerville in Allen County, over penalties from late tax payments, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Lori Och and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the interest charges and penalties that resulted from untimely report and payment submissions to the Internal Revenue Service in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Auditors noted, “These incurred costs were unnecessary expenditures that did not serve a proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the funds and reports been remitted by the required due dates.”

The finding is included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022. A copy of the full report is available online (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

