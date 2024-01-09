BreakProof Book

Entrepreneur, Mother of Seven, and World-Record holder as the First Woman in history to Climb the Seven Second Summits

Because failure, setbacks, and challenges are all part of the journey to the top.” — Jenn Drummond

World Record Holder Jenn Drummond Releases New Book 'BreakProof': Sharing her 7-Second Summit world record journey!

In June 2023, Jenn Drummond achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first woman in the world to conquer the Seven Second Summits. Now, she shares the hard-earned lessons and actionable strategies that propelled her to success, providing a guide on never giving up and turning dreams into reality.

BreakProof encapsulates the spirit of an unwavering go-getter, emphasizing the significance of life balance, goal setting, and living life to the fullest. Jenn Drummond's journey unfolds as a powerful narrative, offering readers profound insights into never giving up, cultivating resilience, and finding strength in the face of life's greatest challenges.

Embark on an extraordinary journey of personal growth as BreakProof chronicles Jenn Drummond's audacious pursuit to conquer the Seven Second Summits, an accomplishment made even more remarkable by her lack of prior mountain climbing experience. Drummond's emotional and physical journey serves as a metaphor for achieving life goals and continuous self-improvement. Within the pages of BreakProof, readers will unearth the seven secrets to realizing their life dreams.

Readers will discover:
-Actionable strategies and exercises to take the first steps, build resilience, and handle life's challenges
-The importance of goal setting and continuous self-improvement for personal growth
-Effective ways to troubleshoot seemingly insurmountable obstacles
-Inspiration to become a go-getter, never giving up, embracing life balance, and living life to the fullest
-If you've found inspiration in books like "This Year I Will…," "Mindful Self-Discipline," or the mega-bestseller "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," BreakProof is a must-read addition to your collection.

About Jenn Drummond:
A car accident in 2018 left Jenn Drummond awestruck and emboldened. Rescue workers couldn't imagine any scenario where she came out of it alive…but she did. That's when she realized you don't get to choose when you leave this life…but you sure can choose how you live it.

Strengthened by this awareness, she set out to live in a more authentic and adventurous way. Inspired to climb a mountain for her birthday, her son raised the stakes by suggesting Mount Everest. Not one to back down from a challenge, she accepted the pursuit. During her training, her coach upped the ante and proposed that she go for a World Record and become the first woman to climb the 7 second summits.

The pursuit matched her desire to live a life of significance, not just success. Today, Jenn is a world record holder who elevates others to master their own summit in life. She's a successful business owner and Mom of 7 remarkable kids who, as you have heard, boldly inspire and brazenly challenge her. She's also an international speaker, author, and Host of the Seek Your Next Summit podcast, who's focused on inspiring others to go beyond success to a life of significance.

Jenn Has been Featured on The Today Show, GMA, NewsNation, Scripps News, KTLA, USA Today, CNN.com, and many, many more!

Join us in celebrating the release of BreakProof on January 9th, 2023.

Breakproof Book Trailer