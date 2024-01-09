SOHM Files Provisional Patent on ABBIE’s ‘Smart Gene-Editing’ That Uses Latest Enzymes and Guide RNA to Resolve Off-Target Gene-Editing Limitations

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and biotech Company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announces today the Company has filed a provisional patent application on its ABBIE “Smart Gene-Editing” platform that uses the latest enzymes and guide RNAs to resolve off-target gene-editing limitations.

Gene-editing Market

The gene-editing market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2023. The gene-editing market is expected to grow to $10.8 billion by 2028 with a 15% CAGR. (Source: 2023, Marketsandmarkets.com.)

“The U.S. FDA defines gene therapy as a treatment ‘to modify or manipulate the expression of a gene or to alter the biological properties of living cells for therapeutic use.’ Gene therapy has become a critical tool for treating genetic diseases …,” according to Life Sciences Intelligence.

The top five most expensive gene-editing therapies approved by the FDA are:

-- Hemgenix for hemophelia B ($3.5M / tx, approved Nov 2022)

-- Skysona for active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy ($3M / tx, approved Sept 2022)

-- Zynteglo for beta-thalassemia ($2.8M / tx, approved Aug 2022)

-- Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy ($2.1M / tx, approved May 2019)

-- Luxturna for hereditary retinal dystrophy ($850,000 / eye, approved Dec 2017)

(Source: Life Sciences Intelligence, May 2023 )

Drawbacks of Off-Target Edits

All effective gene therapies require a high level of control so that the gene-edits happen at precisely the intended site, and not “off-target” at unintended sites.

At any stage of the genomic edit, off-target edits in clinical settings can bear considerable consequences such as:

-- Tissue damage

-- Transformation of healthy cells into cancerous cells

The dangers above are amplified by the difficulty of detecting off-target edits which can lead to significant consequences for the administered gene-therapies, like those listed above.

The dangers and risks of off-target gene-edits are universal among leading gene-editing technologies including the likes of CRISPR.

All gene-editing technologies currently struggle with their lack of control and precision clinical applications (1).

ABBIE Resolves Off-target Edits and Improves Precision

ABBIE is resolving off-target edits by using the latest advances in:

-- Enzymes,

-- Guide RNA and

-- Cell or tissue-specific delivery.

ABBIE is able to significantly improve gene-editing precision with improved systems for DNA insertion.

ABBIE’s cell engineering tools and systems can reduce incidences of off-target edits by:

-- not inducing double-stranded breaks (2) and

-- provide the power of retroviral integration without using a virus.

ABBIE Provisional Patent Filings

SOHM’s developers have recently submitted a provisional patent application detailing technology designed to more tightly control editing events.

This patent pending ABBIE technology will leverage effector molecules, such as kinases and phosphatases, to regulate the activity of engineered DNA at a target site.

ABBIE will also utilize advances in graphene-based nanomaterials, nano sensors, and wireless communication technologies allowing for enhanced control and fine-tuning of the gene editing process.

Graphene-based nanomaterials (3) will revolutionize biotechnology, diagnostics and medicine.

The use of graphene nanoparticles in genome editing offers several key advantages:

1. Enhanced Delivery Efficiency:

Graphene nanoparticles can efficiently deliver gene-editing tools into target cells, ensuring a higher success rate in modifying the genome. Their small size and surface functionalization enable effective cellular uptake and intracellular delivery.

2. Improved Precision:

The high surface area and stability of graphene nanoparticles allow for precise binding and interaction with target DNA sequences. This ensures that the gene-editing tools are delivered to the intended genomic sites, minimizing off-target effects and increasing the accuracy of modifications.

3. Reduced Immune Response

Graphene nanoparticles have shown excellent biocompatibility, reducing the risk of triggering an immune response. This is crucial for successful genome editing, as immune reactions can hinder the efficiency and safety of the process.

4. Versatile Applications

The use of graphene nanoparticles in genome editing is not limited to human health. It has the potential to revolutionize agriculture, environmental remediation, and other fields where precise genetic modifications are desired.

SOHM is at the forefront of this groundbreaking technology, working closely with leading researchers and institutions to advance the field of genome editing using graphene nanoparticles. The company's team of experts is committed to developing safe and effective solutions that will transform the way genetic diseases are treated and pave the way for exciting new discoveries in the field of biotechnology.

"We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing technology to the world," said Dr. David Aguilar, Ph.D., SOHM’s COO. "Graphene nanoparticles have the potential to revolutionize genome editing, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency. We believe this breakthrough will have a profound impact on human health and open up new possibilities for scientific research as more gene therapies continue to pass FDA approvals."

SOHM has filed a provisional patent application on its innovative technology.

