DemandScience’s End-to-End B2B Demand Generation Products Earn 50 Awards in Winter 2024 G2 Reports

DANVERS, MA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that accelerates global growth for its clients, today announced that the company’s products earned 50 awards in G2’s Winter 2024 reports. This is the second consecutive quarter DemandScience has won 50 or more G2 awards. Highlights include: four Fastest Implementation awards, three Easiest To Do Business With awards, four Momentum Leader awards, nine Leader and 30 High Performer awards.

“Winning 50 G2 awards across our product portfolio underscores DemandScience’s ability to partner with our customers at any point in their demand generation campaign lifecycle to help them exceed their goals and realize a quantifiable ROI – which is vitally important during these times when marketers are expected to do more with less,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “We value each and every customer and are especially proud of these G2 awards because they are based on verified reviews from real users of our solutions.”

DemandScience’s Winter 2024 G2 awards are both global and regional, including wins in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Examples of recent, verified customer reviews of DemandScience on the G2 platform:

“ The level of knowledge and attention the team provides is exceptional .” “They are very flexible, quick to respond and are thorough from beginning to end. I enjoy having a full program that provides the level of insight and lessons learned once the program wraps up. I’d recommend…”

" DemandScience - A win for Lead Gen ." "DemandScience is the best way to get highly qualified MQA (Marketing Qualified Accounts) using content syndication campaigns…"

"Klarity by DemandScience is the wind beneath my wings." "Klarity has been an invaluable and versatile tool for our Growth Marketing team. We have been able to use it in a variety of ways including database building, pulling in specific segments to run campaigns to, and identifying target audiences for us to run in both content syndication and display with DemandScience."

DemandScience’s Content Syndication, ABM Display and B2B Intent Data products won 25 awards:

Award Report

Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index for Enterprise Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index for Enterprise Account-Based Advertising

Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index for Mid-Market Buyer Intent Data Providers

Fastest Implementation Implementation Index for Mid-Market Account-Based Advertising

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Account-Based Advertising

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader Enterprise Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader EMEA Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader United Kingdom Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Leader Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

High Performer Grid Report for Account-Based Advertising

High Performer Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Enterprise Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Americas Regional Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Americas Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Account-Based Advertising

High Performer Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Klarity by DemandScience, the company’s B2B marketing and sales Account Intelligence tool for building, sharing, and prioritizing contact lists has won 25 awards:

Award Report

Fastest Implementation Implementation Index for Small-Business Lead Intelligence

Fastest Implementation Implementation Index for Marketing Account Intelligence

Fastest Implementation Implementation Index for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer Americas Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer EMEA Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer EMEA Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer United Kingdom Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer United Kingdom Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Asia Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer India Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Europe Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business United Kingdom Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” explained Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.” G2 is one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

For more information on G2 Research Scoring Methodologies, visit here. Learn more about what real users have to say at G2’s DemandScience page and Klarity by DemandScience page.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is the premier B2B demand generation company accelerating global growth for our clients. The DemandScience intelligence platform empowers B2B organizations to swiftly identify the right accounts and target in-market buyers with precision. By combining groundbreaking technologies, machine learning and data science innovation, the company ensures timely delivery of accurate data, intelligence, and insights, adding value to the end-to-end journey from initial engagement to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience provides 1,500 global customers with superior marketing solutions, B2B data, and leads. With a team of 600+ employees across operations in seven countries, DemandScience is certified as a Great Place To Work, named #5 on Fortune Magazine’s 2022 list of the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing, and one of only 143 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 for 10 consecutive years. For further insights on why DemandScience stands at the forefront of transformative demand generation, visit demandscience.com and connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

Derek Beckwith DemandScience +1 617-331-3567 derek.beckwith@demandscience.com