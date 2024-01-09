Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030: Report by Vantage Market Research
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Analysis by 2032.GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive procedure that involves replacing a diseased aortic valve with an artificial one, without removing the old valve. TAVR is an alternative to open-heart surgery, which is more risky and invasive. TAVR is mainly used for patients with severe aortic stenosis, a condition where the aortic valve becomes narrow and obstructs the blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body. TAVR can improve the symptoms, quality of life, and survival of patients with aortic stenosis.
The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market size was valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 8.8 Billion by 2030.
The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the technological advancements in TAVR devices, and the favorable reimbursement policies. However, the market also faces some challenges, such as the high cost of treatment, the risk of complications, the lack of skilled professionals, and the competition from alternative therapies.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The prevalence of aortic stenosis is increasing worldwide, especially among the elderly population. According to the American Heart Association, about 2.5 million people in the United States over the age of 75 have aortic stenosis, and about 50,000 people die from it each year. Aortic stenosis can cause symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and fainting, and can lead to heart failure, stroke, and death. The increasing burden of aortic stenosis creates a high demand for effective and safe treatment, such as TAVR.
The adoption of minimally invasive procedures is increasing among patients and physicians, as they offer several advantages over open-heart surgery, such as less pain, bleeding, infection, and scarring, shorter hospital stay and recovery time, and lower mortality and morbidity. TAVR is one of the most popular minimally invasive procedures for aortic valve replacement, as it can be performed through a small incision in the groin or chest, without the need for cardiopulmonary bypass or sternotomy. TAVR is also suitable for patients who are considered high-risk or inoperable for open-heart surgery, due to their age, comorbidities, or anatomical factors.
The Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is witnessing continuous innovation and development, such as the introduction of new and improved TAVR devices, such as self-expanding, balloon-expandable, and repositionable valves, that can enhance the accuracy, durability, and biocompatibility of the procedure. For instance, in 2021, Edwards Lifesciences received the U.S. FDA approval for its SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter heart valve, which features a low-profile delivery system and an enhanced sealing skirt. In 2020, Medtronic received the U.S. FDA approval for its Evolut PRO+ transcatheter heart valve, which features a self-expanding nitinol frame and a wrap-around porcine pericardial tissue skirt.
The Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is also supported by favorable reimbursement policies in some regions, such as North America and Europe, where TAVR is covered by public or private health insurance. In the United States, Medicare covers TAVR for patients who meet the criteria of the National Coverage Determination, which was revised in 2019 to remove the requirement of a minimum number of procedures and to expand the eligibility of patients and hospitals. In Europe, TAVR is reimbursed by various national health systems, such as the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, the Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung in Germany, and the Sécurité Sociale in France.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
▪ Medtronic PLC (U.S.)
▪ Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
▪ Boston Scientific Corp. (U.S.)
▪ Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Inc. (India)
▪ Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (U.S.)
▪ St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.)
▪ JenaValve Technology Inc. (U.S.)
▪ Bracco SPA (Italy)
▪ Transcatheter Technologies GmbH (Germany)
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
➔ The Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is expanding in emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, where the prevalence of aortic stenosis is increasing and the awareness and availability of TAVR is improving. The market players are entering these regions through partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches. For example, in 2020, Edwards Lifesciences entered into a strategic partnership with China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited, to expand its presence in China. In 2019, Medtronic acquired Titan Medical, a company that provides TAVR services in India. In 2018, Boston Scientific launched its Lotus Edge transcatheter heart valve in Brazil and the Middle East.
➔ The Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is moving towards personalization, which involves tailoring the treatment to the individual patient's needs, preferences, and characteristics. Personalization of TAVR can enhance the efficacy, safety, and compliance of the treatment, by considering factors such as the type, severity, and location of the aortic stenosis, the patient's age, medical history, and anatomy, the valve size, design, and material, and the implantation technique and approach. Personalization of TAVR can be achieved by using imaging modalities, such as computed tomography, echocardiography, and fluoroscopy, to assess the patient's suitability and plan the procedure. Personalization can also be facilitated by using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data, to analyze the patient's data and predict the outcomes.
➔ The Transcatheter aortic valve replacement industry is also exploring the combination of TAVR and pharmacotherapy, which can provide synergistic effects and improve the treatment outcomes. Pharmacotherapy, such as anticoagulants, antiplatelets, and statins, can prevent or treat the complications of TAVR, such as thrombosis, bleeding, and infection. The combination of TAVR and pharmacotherapy can also reduce the risk of stroke, myocardial infarction, and mortality. Several studies have shown that the combination of TAVR and pharmacotherapy can improve the efficacy and safety of the treatment, compared to either therapy alone.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
➔ The transfemoral implantation segment accounted for the largest share of the Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market in 2022, owing to its high adoption, ease of access, and low complication rate.
➔ The self-expanding valve segment was the largest segment of the Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market in 2022, followed by the balloon-expandable valve segment. The self-expanding valve segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to its high durability, adaptability, and hemodynamic performance.
➔ The North America region was the largest market for TAVR in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The North America region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the high prevalence of aortic stenosis, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the presence of key market players, and the favorable reimbursement policies.
➔ The Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is moderately competitive and consolidated, with the presence of a few dominant players and several small and medium players. Some of the key players in the market are Medtronic PLC (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corp. (U.S.), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Inc. (India), Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (U.S.), St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.), JenaValve Technology Inc. (U.S.), Bracco SPA (Italy), Transcatheter Technologies GmbH (Germany) among others.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
➔ High cost of treatment: TAVR is a costly treatment that requires expensive devices, skilled professionals, and advanced facilities. The cost of TAVR can vary depending on various factors, such as the type, design, and manufacturer of the valve, the implantation technique and approach, the hospital and physician fees, and the region and country of the service. The high cost of TAVR can limit its accessibility and affordability, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where the insurance coverage and reimbursement policies are inadequate or absent.
➔ Risk of complications: TAVR is associated with the risk of complications, ranging from mild to severe, such as vascular injury, bleeding, infection, stroke, paravalvular leak, valve thrombosis, valve degeneration, and mortality. The risk of complications depends on various factors, such as the patient's age, comorbidities, and anatomy, the valve size, design, and material, and the implantation technique and approach. The risk of complications can discourage some patients from opting for TAVR or affect their satisfaction and quality of life.
➔ Lack of skilled professionals: TAVR is a complex and specialized procedure that requires skilled professionals, such as interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses, who have adequate training and experience in performing TAVR. However, there is a lack of skilled professionals in some regions, especially in emerging markets, where the awareness and availability of TAVR is low.
➔ Competition from alternative therapies: TAVR faces competition from alternative therapies, such as surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), medical therapy, and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR). These therapies can offer some advantages over TAVR, such as lower cost, longer durability, and wider applicability. Some patients may prefer these alternative therapies over TAVR, depending on their risk profile, preference, and condition.
𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
Q. What is the current size and projected growth of the Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market globally and in specific regions?
Q. Who are the major players in the TAVR market, and what are their market shares and key strategies?
Q. What are the different types of TAVR valves available, and what are their respective advantages and disadvantages?
Q. What are the factors driving and hindering market growth?
Q. What are the latest technological advancements in the field, and how are they impacting the market?
Q. What are the reimbursement policies for TAVR procedures in different countries?
Q. What are the challenges and opportunities faced by the Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market?
Q. What are the long-term trends expected to shape the market?
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
North America currently dominates the Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market, driven by a combination of factors like advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of aortic stenosis, and favorable reimbursement policies. The US alone accounts for a significant share of the market, with Canada following closely. However, the European and Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness, growing disposable incomes, and expanding access to healthcare facilities.
The Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is a pulsating testament to human ingenuity, offering hope and improved quality of life for patients with aortic stenosis. As the market continues to evolve, driven by a symphony of innovation and fueled by the ever-increasing need for minimally invasive solutions, its future promises to be nothing short of a triumphant crescendo.
