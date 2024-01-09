Global Military Communications Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 48.20 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 3.8%: Straits Research

The military communications market is driven by several factors, including an unstable geopolitical environment, expanding use of multi-mode tactical radio systems, the increasing use of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the requirement for secure data transmission.

New York, United States, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for secure data transmission, the expansion of multi-mode tactical radio systems, the deployment of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), and an uncertain geopolitical climate are driving the military communications industry. The Ka-band frequency (0-31 GHz uplink, 20.2-21.2 GHz downlink) has become increasingly important to the military because of its advantages in faster download and upload data speeds, improved spectral efficiency, cheaper bandwidth, and lessened spectrum band congestion. The defense administration's essential requirements include the preservation of constant communication and the security of sensitive information.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/military-communication-market/request-sample

Rapid Innovations in the Existing Infrastructure Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The military's dynamic need for secure data transport is expected to lead to several changes in the communications sector. Another element driving the market's expansion is the demand for new, improved infrastructure that is more adaptable, inexpensive, customizable, and interoperable. The development of technology has simplified the identification of friendly forces, the identification of one another, and the acquisition of targets. They are more developed than the generations before, enjoying automation, communication, lethality, and mobility improvements. Spectrum enhancements have also been exposed to the modernization of transmission through the land, sea, and other media, directly boosting mission success. Numerous cutting-edge communication technologies guarantee military communications reliability depending on the tactical scenario.

Growing Concerns about Confidential Communication Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global military communications market size was valued at USD 34.46 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 48.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).” The military industry has historically prioritized secure data transfer and communications, especially during wars or geopolitical crises. Security vulnerabilities may jeopardize public safety in the network and data infrastructure utilized for military communications. Moreover, the defense sector has always required reliable communication between its troops stationed in distant locations.

Military communications must be established, operate efficiently, respond quickly, and maintain information confidentially. There is a huge potential for information systems to store evidence and combative tactics. First responders and military personnel need to be able to communicate with their communication devices to safeguard their combat comrades. These systems are ideal for crucial military situations because they can support quick decisions, decode code languages, and provide real-time communication.

Regional Analysis

North America military communication market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period. The U.S. government has been acquiring an increasing amount of commercial capacity due to a lack of acceptable military satellite systems. The US-based Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) and Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) systems provide secure communication capabilities for tactical warfighters and strategic command operating on various platforms. The substantial revenue generation may be attributed to the region's growing military and defense technical developments.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. In 2021, it was expected that Europe would own the second-largest military communication market share due to businesses like Thales Group and Cobham Plc that manufacture aerial and naval communication solutions. The ongoing pandemic is anticipated to compel the U.K., France, and Germany to increase their reductions in defense spending in Europe moderately.

Key Highlights

Based on frequency band, the global military communication market is bifurcated into UHF/VHF, L-Band, Ka-band, and others. The UHF/VHF segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.

Based on communication type, the global military communication market is bifurcated into airborne, air-ground, underwater, ground-based, and others. The airborne segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

Based on the system, the global military communication market is bifurcated into military SATCOM systems, military radio systems, and others. The military SATCOM systems segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global military communication market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global military communication market’s companies are ASELSANAS., BAE Systems PLC, Cobham PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Iridium Communications Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.

Market News

In September 2022, Collins Aerospace was given the contract for the AN/PRC-162 ground radios needed to support the US Army's handheld, manpack, and small form factor (HMS) program.

Global Military Communications Market: Segmentation

By Frequency Band

UHF/VHF

L-Band

S-Band

Ka-Band

Others

By Communication Type

Airborne

Air-Ground

Underwater

Ground-based

Ship-based

Others

By System

Military SATCOM systems

Military radio systems

Military security system

Communication management systems

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/surgical-robots-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com