Empowering the Crypto Journey: Crypto Head Announces the Relaunch of its Website

Crypto Head was founded by renowned crypto experts Adam Morris and Tom De Spiegelaere in 2017, who utilise their specialist industry insight to provide readers with detailed insights into cryptocurrency and Web3.

The site relaunch by Crypto Head is to consolidate multiple brands and assets into a new consumer-centric resource about crypto and blockchain technology to help demystify the complexity of this field, assist individuals in making informed decisions and ultimately drive industry growth and success.

“Our primary commitment is, and always will be, to our readers,” said a spokesperson for Crypto Head. “Being one of the pioneers in Australia to review crypto exchanges, we’ve witnessed the growth and evolution of the industry first-hand. Our longevity and focus on crypto make us uniquely qualified to guide you.”

With combined years of research and experience, Crypto Head offers top-notch resources tailored for both newcomers and seasoned users in the crypto world. The articles available on the website span the highs and lows of various exchanges to equip individuals with the latest news and knowledge needed for informed decision-making.

Additionally, the website has achieved an array of notable acquisitions and merges over the last few years to help Crypto Head continue to provide comprehensive and reliable crypto resources to a global audience. These include:

Coinformant: Established in early 2017, Coinformant was a pioneer in cryptocurrency education that was committed to publishing a large range of educational guides and in-depth reviews, catering to both novices and experts alike. By officially merging with Crypto Head, the combined experience of both websites offers reliable and up-to-date crypto information that is readily available to everyone.

Crypto Wisdom: Founded in October 2021, Crypto Wisdom Australia quickly emerged as a notable player in the crypto information sector. With a focus on delivering up-to-date and reliable information, the platform was created to bridge the gap between complex cryptocurrency concepts and the general public. The merger with Crypto Head is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and well-informed cryptocurrency community worldwide. The website’s combined expertise and resources will allow it to cater to a broader audience, providing insights and information that are both valuable and accessible.

Long Blockchain: Long Blockchain has been in the Blockchain industry for many years, having worked on and developed a large amount of Distributed Ledger Technology. Blockchain has huge benefits for companies due to four main features:

Cryptographic Hashing – An arbitrary amount of data is taken by this algorithm to produce a fixed-size output of enciphered texts.

Unalterable – None of the links in the huge network can be altered by external forces for easy theft of personal details.

Decentralisation – The activities within the system are controlled by all bodies without the power being held by a central authority.

Transparent – Blockchain technology comes with transparent policies to ensure superlative detailing to every feature.

The team at Crypto Head have finalised the acquisition of Long Blockchain and is excited about this new development as the website continues to strive towards providing the best services for its clients.

Established in 2017, Crypto Head is driven by a passion for blockchain and innovation, with a team of cryptocurrency specialists who have extensively tried, tested, and reviewed a vast array of crypto-related products to offer clear, reliable information to help individuals make informed decisions.

