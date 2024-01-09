FIJI Water Takes Over the Red Carpet with 2024 Awards Season

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIJI® Water is dedicating the start of 2024 to Hollywood’s red carpet. As America’s number one premium imported bottled water, FIJI Water will grace 20 of the entertainment industry’s top events and red carpets during the first eight weeks of the year, including the 75th EMMY® Awards, AFI AWARDS, Critics Choice Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, and GRAMMY Awards®. From its iconic square design to its perfectly balanced 7.7 pH, Earth's Finest Water is honored to serve celebrities with a refreshingly refined touch and set the standard for elegance. Each event will showcase FIJI Water’s 500mL or 330mL bottles, made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET). *



“FIJI Water is pleased to once again be part of recognizing and celebrating a year of the entertainment industry’s finest artists and performances,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce, and direct-to-consumer for FIJI Water. “After a period that was so hard and uncertain for those who work in front of and behind the camera, FIJI Water is thrilled to support a creative community that is thriving and showcasing excellence across the arts.”

Earth’s Finest Water will start the season as the Official Water Partner of the prestigious AFI AWARDS. Film and Television honorees will gather for the annual luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Friday, January 12, 2024, where FIJI Water will be tray-passed upon arrival and adorn all tables for guests to enjoy throughout the event.

For the ninth consecutive year, FIJI Water will continue its title as the Official Water Partner at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, taking place on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport. FIJI Water will be enjoyed by some of film and television’s brightest stars and leading industry innovators on the red carpet and during the ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Immediately following the Critics Choice Awards, FIJI Water will celebrate the best in television and emerging media as the Official Water Partner of the 75th Emmy Awards Season for the 10th consecutive year. Nominees and their guests will be greeted by the FIJI Water brand ambassadors and the branded bar on the red carpet prior to entering the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Downtown Los Angeles. The Emmys will be hosted by Anthony Anderson.

FIJI Water will also hydrate the music industry’s most prolific artists at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards®, hosted by Trevor Noah, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. For the third consecutive year, FIJI Water’s partnership with the Recording Academy® will extend throughout GRAMMY® Week events including MusiCares® Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi and the Pre-GRAMMY Gala honoring Jon Platt.

FIJI Water will round out awards season with the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the 10th consecutive year. As the Official Water Partner of the Spirit Awards, FIJI Water is proud to celebrate and hydrate emerging and established filmmakers and talent. The Awards will be hosted by Aidy Bryant on February 25, 2024, at the Santa Monica Pier.

*Bottle Only

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel, and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, FIJI Water is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 1L, and 1.5L. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth’s Finest Water®, please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.



