LRK Celebrates and Shares Its Gratitude for 40 Years of Growth and Collaboration

The leading architecture firm looks back on 40 years of honoring its values: listening, humility, exploration, evolution and collaboration

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRK — a nationally recognized, full-service architecture, interiors, planning and urban design firm — is celebrating its 40th anniversary with gratitude for its team, clients, consultants and partners.



LRK was founded in 1983 with Carson Looney, Frank Ricks and Richard Kiss coming together to form the firm in Memphis, Tennessee. The firm has since expanded to 130 employees and grown to a total of seven offices: Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana; Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Orlando, Florida.

“LRK is grounded in the art of listening,” said Frank Ricks. “That’s what makes us different. When we founded LRK, we were young architects with not much experience but a lot of determination. We did not intend for LRK to be a national, full-service firm, but over time, because of the reputation we built and our focus on creating meaningful places, we found ourselves expanding in disciplines and locations in order to best serve our clients and to attract and retain the best talent.”

“LRK grew for the people,” said LRK Principal Mike Sullivan. “Our culture is built on purpose, practicing the philosophy of listening, and collaboration instead of authorship. We are one firm collaborating across multiple locations. I wouldn’t be the architect I am today without LRK.”

Born of a multi-generational entrepreneurial spirit, LRK’s expertise is both broad and deep, including corporate office, hospitality, civic and cultural, town architect responsibilities, single family homes, multifamily, and mixed-use projects across the country. Involved every step of the way, LRK integrates planning, research, architecture and interior design. Sustainable practices are a given.

“A unique thing about LRK is our intentional focus on community and commitment to service,” said LRK Principal Chris Janson. “With every project, we look at the big picture and think about what will bring communities together and promote health and well-being. We consider how what we do now will have an impact on communities 20 years from now.”

For 40 years LRK has applied long-term, visionary thinking to the everyday decisions of building a team, client relationships, and a firm that is meant to last for generations. By listening to its people and its clients, the firm has evolved and made positive impacts across neighborhoods and major cities alike. The strong values, philosophy and culture that founded LRK will be passed down intentionally and thoughtfully over the next 40 years to continue its success as a multigenerational firm and build on its already-established legacy.

