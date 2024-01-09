JUSTIN Wines Returns as the Official Wine of 75th Emmy® Awards Season

In a first, JUSTIN will also host the Winners Circle at the Governors Gala, where Emmy winners will have their statuettes personalized post-ceremony

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is returning as the Official Wine Partner of the 75th Emmy® Awards Ceremony and Governors Gala. One of the most beloved wine brands to come out of the famed California Central Coast Wine region and known for its exceptional selection that embodies the epitome of craftsmanship and luxury, JUSTIN is honored to celebrate excellence in television this Emmy Season, as it has done in previous years. JUSTIN will be exclusively served throughout official Emmy events, culminating with the 75th Emmy Awards Ceremony and Governors Gala taking place at L.A. LIVE in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, 2024.



For the first time ever, JUSTIN will take over the Governors Gala Winners Circle, serving its iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. Master Sommelier for JUSTIN, Joseph Spellman, will artfully pour within the Winners Circle, elevating the celebration for its distinguished guests as Emmy winners come with their newly received Emmy statuettes to be personalized. The newly accoladed Emmy winners will also be gifted a custom engraved bottle of ISOSCELES® to take home and toast alongside their Emmy statuette.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Television Academy to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements in television,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce, and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. “It’s an honor to toast all the incredible talent nominated for this year’s Emmy Awards and an exceptional feeling to share JUSTIN within the Winners Circle following the ceremony during the Governors Gala. We are proud to be a part of bringing together the most talented individuals in the entertainment industry.”

To complement JUSTIN’s presence at the Emmy Awards Ceremony, Rachel Haggstrom, Executive Chef of the renowned MICHELIN-Starred The Restaurant at JUSTIN, will serve a Citrus Coast Medley of Dungeness Crab Delight on Tapioca Crisp within the gala. Chef Haggstrom will pair the dish with tray passed JUSTIN Sauvignon Blanc for guests to enjoy throughout the renowned Emmy Awards after-party.

This will mark the second year that JUSTIN wines are exclusively poured throughout the Emmys season, with nominees and guests enjoying America's #1 luxury Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc at events leading up to the live telecast and Governors Gala.

“We are proud to welcome JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery back as the Official Wine Partner of the Television Academy and 75th Emmy Awards season,” said Television Academy President & CEO Maury McIntyre. “Their superb varietals will be sampled by all, they will raise the bar at the return of the Winners Circle, and we are delighted to showcase their acclaimed chef at the Governors Gala.”

As the excitement builds for the 75th Emmy Awards, JUSTIN invites enthusiasts, industry professionals, and television aficionados alike to join in the celebration. Follow us on social media at @JUSTINWine or visit us at JUSTINWine.com for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and a glimpse into the perfect pairing of exceptional wine and outstanding television.

The 75th Emmy Awards can be watched live in the U.S. on FOX at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Anthony Anderson.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, California, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a tasting room, luxury five-star accommodations at The JUST INN®, and a restaurant — making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred multicourse fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN’s tasting rooms, online store, or membership in the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

