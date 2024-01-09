iAnthus Announces Strategic Partnership with Grön Edibles to Bring an Innovative Women Owned Edible Brand to New Jersey

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (CSE: IAN, OTCQB: ITHUF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of MPX-NJ dispensaries in New Jersey, announces a strategic partnership to bring Grön, the renowned, woman-owned producer of handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles to the New Jersey market. This collaboration marks a significant step in ensuring New Jersey consumers have access to the world’s most beautifully delicious edibles. The initial launch of Grön Sugar-Coated Pearl gummies is now available at all MPX-NJ locations and across dispensaries throughout New Jersey.



“This partnership with Grön represents a major milestone in our promise to bring the best cannabis experiences to our customers. By leveraging Grön’s expertise in creating premium edible products in our state-of-the-art facility, we are set to make a significant impact in the New Jersey market and our MPX-NJ branded adult-use dispensaries in Pennsauken, Gloucester Township, and Atlantic City,” said Richard Proud, CEO of iAnthus. “On a personal note, we are thrilled to partner with Christine and the entire Grön team. As one of the leading female-owned and led businesses in the cannabis industry, their commitment to the culture of cannabis, and to producing products of the highest quality, sets them apart from their competitors. Our mission is to positively enhance the cannabis industry, and working closely with Grön continues us down that path.”

Under this partnership, Grön will produce its full range of acclaimed edible products at the iAnthus Pleasantville, NJ facility, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety for the customers of New Jersey. The Grön expansion strategy allows the brand’s team of experts to oversee the production in New Jersey, ensuring product consistency across the highly coveted and growing cannabis market. The collaboration will see the launch of Grön wholesale operations in the state, along with overseeing a steady roll-out of new products available to New Jersey customers, while providing enhanced marketing support to amplify the position of both businesses across the state. The partnership advances expansion plans for Grön in New Jersey and establishes a hub on the East Coast for the company’s future growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with iAnthus and embark on this journey together, marking a significant chapter in the story of Grön and our growth and innovation,” said Christine Smith, Founder and CEO of Grön. “New Jersey marks our fifth market expansion, a testament to our approach and dedication to reaching cannabis enthusiasts across the U.S. Our Sugar-Coated Pearl gummies, now available at all MPX-NJ locations, are just the beginning of an exciting entry in this burgeoning market, and we look forward to becoming a staple in the lives of New Jersey consumers. This venture is not just about entering a new market; it's about building connections, creating moments, and elevating the cannabis experience.”

Grön edibles will debut in New Jersey with the launch of Sugar-Coated Pearls , made with natural fruit flavors and infused with cannabis extract. The 10-pack of pearls are available in six flavors and a variety of unique cannabinoid ratios including, CBD, CBN, and THC that offer a wide range of effects for every consumer preference. In 2024, Grön will continue expanding its product offering with the launch of a full range of edible products specifically catering to diverse consumer preferences and tailored to the local market trends. The Grön full line of edibles includes: The MEGA Pearl — a single-serve 100 mg sugar-coated gummy that is five times larger than the standard Sugar-Coated Pearls; Pips — decadent 5 mg, candy-coated chocolate pieces made with Fair Trade chocolate; and Grön Chocolate — the original chocolate bars that established Grön in 2015.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use and medical cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, confectioners, and chocolatiers come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Grön cannabis edibles are available in New Jersey, Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, and Canada, with multiple new markets added by 2025. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

