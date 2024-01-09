Spryker Exhibits New Automotive Buying Experience at CES® 2024 and Achieves AWS Automotive Competency

In collaboration with AWS, Spryker will demo a seamless automotive customer journey powered by composable commerce technology

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the leading composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and IoT Commerce, has today announced that together with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Spryker will exhibit at CES® 2024, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Tuesday, January 9, to Friday, January 12. Additionally, Spryker has achieved the AWS Automotive Competency. This specialization recognizes Spryker for its expertise in providing customers professional services and/or software solutions delivering transformation across an automotive company’s operating model.



At CES, Spryker is collaborating with AWS and Stripe to deliver the future of automotive online purchasing. The new, state-of-the-art demo is built specifically for CES’s automotive audience and will showcase an end-to-end buying experience. From dealer, to payment provider, to document management, viewers will be able to see in real time the seamless integration of various technologies to create a cohesive and intuitive purchasing journey. Spryker’s powerful composable commerce platform and composability-enabling technology is central to the success of this use case. The demo can be viewed at the AWS booth #3901 which is located in the West Hall.

Additionally, visitors to CES can attend the session “Driving innovation: Transforming EGOsystems into automotive ECOsystems” from Nils Radsack, former Audi CIO, and Felix Bühner, Global Director Automotive at Spryker. Scheduled for Thursday, January 11 at 2:30 pm PST, the session will take place at the AWS booth and will provide insights as to how Spryker and AWS can help automotive companies drive innovation and create their own strategic automotive ecosystem to accelerate their business in a rapidly evolving market.

“The online car buying experience remains a fragmented landscape, hindered by disjointed processes and disparate systems,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker. “With Spryker’s composable commerce capabilities, it’s finally possible to connect this fragmented ecosystem into one customer-centric journey. A more cohesive user experience not only fosters customer trust but also empowers brands to elevate their online presence. In the age where user experience defines brand loyalty, embracing composable commerce is not just a technological upgrade; it's a strategic imperative for automotive businesses to thrive.”

Furthering their collaboration, achieving the AWS Automotive Competency validates Spryker as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the automotive industry. As an AWS Automotive Competency Partner, Spryker helps automotive customers accelerate their transformation through purpose-built cloud capabilities and deep industry expertise. To receive the AWS Automotive Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

“We’re delighted that Spryker has been certified as an AWS Automotive Competency Partner. This stands as testament to Spryker's goal to offer a comprehensive solution beyond technology and to redefine the automotive customer experience,” said Boris Lokschin. “The strategic collaboration between AWS and Spryker helps automotive companies unleash the power of scalability, flexibility, and cutting-edge commerce solutions to integrate innovation seamlessly while reducing total cost of ownership and time to market.”

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, ProjectA, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

