Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size to Reach $3.33 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Analysis by 2032.GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allergy immunotherapy is a treatment that aims to reduce or eliminate the symptoms of allergic diseases, such as allergic rhinitis, asthma, eczema, food allergy, and insect venom allergy. Allergy immunotherapy works by exposing the patient to gradually increasing doses of the allergen, either by injection, sublingual tablets, or oral drops, to induce tolerance and modify the immune response. Allergy immunotherapy can improve the quality of life, prevent the progression of allergic diseases, and reduce the need for medication.
The Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market size was valued at USD 1.63 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2030. The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergic diseases, the rising awareness and acceptance of allergy immunotherapy, the development of new and innovative products, and the favorable reimbursement policies. However, the market also faces some challenges, such as the high cost of treatment, the risk of adverse reactions, the lack of standardized protocols, and the competition from alternative therapies.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The prevalence of allergic diseases is increasing worldwide, affecting more than one billion people. Allergic diseases are among the most common chronic conditions, causing significant morbidity and mortality. The rising prevalence of allergic diseases is attributed to various factors, such as genetic predisposition, environmental pollution, lifestyle changes, urbanization, and climate change. The increasing burden of allergic diseases creates a high demand for effective and long-term treatment, such as allergy immunotherapy.
The awareness and acceptance of allergy immunotherapy is increasing among patients and physicians, as more evidence supports its efficacy and safety. Allergy immunotherapy is endorsed by various guidelines and organizations, such as the WHO, the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), and the World Allergy Organization (WAO). Many patients also prefer allergy immunotherapy, as it can reduce the need for medication, improve the quality of life, and prevent the development of new sensitizations and comorbidities, such as asthma and sinusitis.
The allergy immunotherapy market is witnessing the development of new and innovative products, such as sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) tablets, oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT), epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), and recombinant allergens. These products aim to improve the convenience, compliance, safety, and efficacy of allergy immunotherapy. For instance, SLIT tablets are approved for the treatment of grass pollen, ragweed pollen, and house dust mite allergies in various regions, such as Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. OMIT is a novel approach that delivers the allergen to the oral mucosa using a toothpaste formulation. EPIT is a non-invasive method that applies the allergen to the skin using a patch. Recombinant allergens are genetically engineered proteins that mimic natural allergens and induce a specific immune response.
The allergy immunotherapy market is also supported by favorable reimbursement policies in some regions, such as Europe and North America. In Europe, allergy immunotherapy is covered by public or private health insurance in most countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In North America, allergy immunotherapy is reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurers in the United States, and by provincial health plans in Canada. The reimbursement policies can encourage the adoption of allergy immunotherapy and reduce the financial burden on the patients.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
▪ Merck KGaA (Germany)
▪ Jubilant Pharma (Hollister Allergy) (U.S.)
▪ Leti Pharma (Spain)
▪ Stallergenes Greer (Switzerland)
▪ ALK-Abello A/S (Denmark)
▪ Allergy Therapeutics (UK)
▪ Anergis SA (Switzerland)
▪ ASIT Biotech (Belgium)
▪ DBV Technologies (France)
▪ HAL Allergy Group (Netherlands)
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
➔ The allergy immunotherapy market is expanding in emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, where the prevalence of allergic diseases is increasing and the awareness and availability of allergy immunotherapy is improving. The market players are entering these regions through partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches. For example, ALK-Abelló, a leading company in the allergy immunotherapy market, has established partnerships with Torii Pharmaceutical in Japan, Abbott in India, and Genentech in China, to distribute its SLIT tablets. Stallergenes Greer, another major company in the market, has acquired Medic Savour in Turkey, to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa. Allergy Therapeutics, a UK-based company, has launched its subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) products in South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.
➔ The allergy immunotherapy market is moving towards personalization, which involves tailoring the treatment to the individual patient's needs, preferences, and characteristics. Personalization of allergy immunotherapy can enhance the efficacy, safety, and compliance of the treatment, by considering factors such as the type, severity, and duration of the allergy, the patient's age, medical history, and comorbidities, the allergen source and dose, and the route and schedule of administration. Personalization of allergy immunotherapy can be achieved by using biomarkers, such as specific IgE, basophil activation test, and skin prick test, to identify the patient's sensitization profile and response to treatment. Personalization can also be facilitated by using digital technologies, such as mobile apps, wearable devices, and telemedicine, to monitor the patient's symptoms, adherence, and outcomes.
➔ The allergy immunotherapy market is also exploring the combination of allergy immunotherapy and pharmacotherapy, which can provide synergistic effects and improve the treatment outcomes. Pharmacotherapy, such as antihistamines, corticosteroids, and leukotriene receptor antagonists, can relieve the acute symptoms of allergic diseases, while allergy immunotherapy can modify the underlying immune response and provide long-term benefits. The combination of allergy immunotherapy and pharmacotherapy can also reduce the risk of adverse reactions, such as anaphylaxis, and enhance the patient's quality of life. Several studies have shown that the combination of allergy immunotherapy and pharmacotherapy can improve the efficacy and safety of the treatment, compared to either therapy alone.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
➔ The global allergy immunotherapy market size was valued at USD 1.63 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 3.33 Billion by 2030.
➔ The subcutaneous immunotherapy segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy immunotherapy market in 2022, owing to its wide availability, high efficacy, and long-term benefits.
➔ The allergic rhinitis segment was the largest end-user of allergy immunotherapy in 2022, followed by the asthma segment. The allergic rhinitis segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to the high prevalence, morbidity, and economic burden of allergic rhinitis.
➔ The Europe region was the largest market for allergy immunotherapy in 2022, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the high awareness and acceptance of allergy immunotherapy, the presence of key market players, and the favorable reimbursement policies.
➔ The allergy immunotherapy market is moderately competitive and consolidated, with the presence of a few dominant players and several small and medium players. Some of the key players in the market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Jubilant Pharma (Hollister Allergy) (U.S.), Leti Pharma (Spain), Stallergenes Greer (Switzerland), ALK-Abello A/S (Denmark), Allergy Therapeutics (UK), Anergis SA (Switzerland), ASIT Biotech (Belgium), DBV Technologies (France), HAL Allergy Group (Netherlands), Aimmune Therapeutics (U.S.), Arrayit Corporation (U.S.), Biomay AG (Austria) among others.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
➔ Allergy immunotherapy is a costly treatment that requires frequent visits to the clinic, long-term administration of the allergen, and regular monitoring of the patient. The cost of allergy immunotherapy can vary depending on various factors, such as the type, route, and duration of the treatment, the number and severity of the allergies, and the region and provider of the service. The high cost of allergy immunotherapy can limit its accessibility and affordability, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where the insurance coverage and reimbursement policies are inadequate or absent.
➔ Allergy immunotherapy is associated with the risk of adverse reactions, ranging from mild local reactions, such as swelling, itching, and redness, to severe systemic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. The risk of adverse reactions depends on various factors, such as the dose, frequency, and route of administration, the type and number of allergens, and the patient's medical history and condition. The risk of adverse reactions can discourage some patients from continuing the treatment or starting it in the first place.
➔ Allergy immunotherapy is a complex and individualized treatment that requires careful selection, preparation, and administration of the allergen. However, there is a lack of standardized protocols and guidelines for allergy immunotherapy, which can lead to variations in the quality, safety, and efficacy of the treatment. For instance, there is no consensus on the optimal dose, schedule, and duration of allergy immunotherapy, or the criteria for selecting the patients and the allergens. The lack of standardized protocols can also affect the comparability and reproducibility of the clinical trials and the regulatory approval of the products.
➔ Allergy immunotherapy faces competition from alternative therapies, such as pharmacotherapy, avoidance, and environmental control. Pharmacotherapy, such as antihistamines, corticosteroids, and leukotriene receptor antagonists, can provide symptomatic relief and improve the quality of life of the patients. Avoidance and environmental control can reduce the exposure to the allergens and prevent the triggering of the allergic reactions. Some patients may prefer these alternative therapies over allergy immunotherapy, as they are more convenient, cheaper, and safer.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
The allergy immunotherapy market is expanding in emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, where the prevalence of allergic diseases is increasing and the awareness and availability of allergy immunotherapy is improving. The market players are entering these regions through partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches.
The allergy immunotherapy market is moving towards personalization, which involves tailoring the treatment to the individual patient's needs, preferences, and characteristics. Personalization of allergy immunotherapy can enhance the efficacy, safety, and compliance of the treatment, by considering factors such as the type, severity, and duration of the allergy, the patient's age, medical history, and comorbidities, the allergen source and dose, and the route and schedule of administration.
The allergy immunotherapy market is also exploring the combination of allergy immunotherapy and pharmacotherapy, which can provide synergistic effects and improve the treatment outcomes. Pharmacotherapy, such as antihistamines, corticosteroids, and leukotriene receptor antagonists, can relieve the acute symptoms of allergic diseases, while allergy immunotherapy can modify the underlying immune response and provide long-term benefits. The combination of allergy immunotherapy and pharmacotherapy can also reduce the risk of adverse reactions, such as anaphylaxis, and enhance the patient's quality of life.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
Q. What is the current size and projected growth rate of the global allergy immunotherapy market?
Q. Which geographic regions are leading the market, and what factors contribute to their growth?
Q. What are the major types of allergy immunotherapy available, and what are their respective market shares?
Q. Who are the key players in the allergy immunotherapy market, and what are their competitive strategies?
Q. What are the major challenges and opportunities facing the allergy immunotherapy market?
Q. What are the latest technological advancements impacting the allergy immunotherapy market?
Q. What are the regulatory considerations for developing and commercializing allergy immunotherapy products?
Q. What is the expected impact of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring on the allergy immunotherapy market?
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Europe serves as a critical engine driving the global allergy immunotherapy market. With a high prevalence of allergies and well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the region presents a lucrative market for immunotherapy treatments. The adoption of advanced technologies and personalized medicine protocols is particularly pronounced in Europe, contributing to its leadership position. Additionally, supportive government policies and initiatives encouraging preventive healthcare further bolster the market's growth. Leading European markets include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, with each possessing unique dynamics and growth potential. However, challenges like varying reimbursement policies and regulatory frameworks across countries present hurdles to seamless market integration. Nevertheless, continuous collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies holds the key to unlocking the full potential of the European allergy immunotherapy market.
