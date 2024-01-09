Kloud9 Launches Stockout Sentinel to Help Retailers Battle a Growing Problem with Stock-outs

Kloud9 Logo Stockout Sentinel Dashboard

AI solution to accurately predict stock-outs several days into future ensures retailers maintain on-shelf-availability and maximize revenue.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Retail Federation (NRF) and other research studies have reported that stock-outs represent a significant and growing challenge for retailers particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods category. According to studies in the United States and Europe, 4-8% of revenue is lost due to stock-outs.

Stock-outs hurt retailers’ revenue and consumer experience, particularly when dealing with unknown stock-outs caused by ghost inventory. Ghost or phantom inventory is the result of systems showing inventory in-store but in actuality it’s not there. Previously retailers may have opted to overstocking as a solution to improve on-shelf-availability resulting in higher inventory carrying costs and space requirements.

Kloud9 developed Stockout Sentinel with the goal of identifying and eliminating stock-outs in stores and to improve not only the availability of items but also the inventory data quality. Identifying stock-outs in a timely manner allows for accurate fulfillment adjustments. Retailers can use the insights from Stockout Sentinel to gain deeper understanding into the root causes of stock-outs whether it’s shoplifting, misplacement, delivery issues from distribution centers or other local causes.

“Being able to predict stock-outs several days into the future is a monumental task and we have spent over a year developing machine learning algorithms delivering extremely high accuracy and recall. Our approach differs from statistical models as it continuously retrains and adjusts to promotional and seasonal changes. Predicting stock-outs, particularly those stemming from ghost inventory, allows retailers to capture otherwise lost sales opportunities.” – Babu Venkatesh, CEO Kloud9

“Unknown stock-outs have always been a major challenge for retailers, especially with mixed channels. Consumers want accurate inventory information, especially online if expecting to pick up their order in-store. Traditional analytical approaches struggle to deliver accurate, timely and actionable results compared to modern machine learning driven solution such as Kloud9 Stockout Sentinel.” Dion Rooney, CIO previously with Toys-R-US and Hudson Bay Company.

Retailers using Stockout Sentinel may gain up to 5% in incremental revenue by leveraging predictions and adjusting the fulfillment orders and cycles accordingly. In addition, retailers can leverage insights from Stockout Sentinel to seek root causes for shrinkage and other inventory anomalies by targeting most relevant subset of items and stores. Continuous predictions also improve inventory data quality resulting in increased accuracy for demand forecasting.

Kloud9 Stockout Sentinel is available immediately for FMCG retailers.