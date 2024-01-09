Submit Release
News Release Regarding Early Warning Report with Respect to Securities of Criterium Energy Ltd.

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62–103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the sale of 11,255,200 units (each, a “Unit”) of Criterium Energy Ltd. (“Company”) by Research Capital Corporation (“RCC”). Each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (“Common Share”) and one warrant of the Company (“Warrant”). Prior to the transaction, RCC beneficially owned 21,670,500 Units and 2,960,193 broker warrants exercisable into Units, representing approximately 15.6% of the then outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 29.6% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such warrants.

As a result, RCC now beneficially owns and controls 10,415,300 Units and 2,960,193 broker warrants exercisable into Units, representing approximately 7.5% of the then outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such warrants.

The securities held are for investment purposes only, and depending on market and other conditions, the Company may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, RCC will file an early warning report regarding the transaction on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s issuer profile. Copies of the related early warning report may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s issuer profile or from RCC by calling 416-860-8642.

The head office of the Company is located at Bow Valley Sq. 1, 1120, 202 6 Av. Sw, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2R9, Canada.

 


