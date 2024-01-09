Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Customer pipeline Up 65% to $1.25B, target to grow 6x-10x market rate, with leading-edge GaN & SiC

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the upcoming investor conferences listed below.



“It’s been an extraordinary year at Navitas. We couldn’t be more proud of our financial performance, revenues up over 100%, recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America – for the second year in a row,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “Financials only tell part of the story – a lot of this is coming through rapid expansion of technology, customer pipeline and customer relations.”

CJS Securities 24th Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" (virtual)

January 10th: Fire-side chat and 1-on-1 meetings with Ron Shelton, CFO.

Location: virtual.

To attend, please contact CJS via: info@cjs-securities.com

Needham 26th Annual Growth Conference

January 17th: 1-on-1 meetings with Ron Shelton, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp Mktg & IR.

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street, New York, NY 10022.

To attend, please contact your Needham representative.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

