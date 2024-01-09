Branded Legacy, INC Successfully Closes Acquisition of All In Extracts, LLC

In a Move That Showcases the Power of Cooperation Over Competition, Companies Join Forces to Bring Exciting New Products to Market

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Branded Legacy, Inc (OTC.PK: BLEG), (soon to be known as Royal Enterprises, INC), a burgeoning company in the pharmaceutical biotechnology sector, proudly announces its strategic acquisition of All In Extracts LLC, a pioneering entity focused on medicinal ethnobotany. This milestone deal amplifies Branded Legacy’s commitment to innovation, expansion, and collaborative growth within the biotech community.

All In Extracts LLC, based in Tampa, Florida, is renowned for its cutting-edge product offerings that have consistently broken new ground in the health and wellness industry. Of particular note are their proprietary delivery systems developed in-house that support a soon to be released line of exercise supplements. Their commitment to excellence and novel solutions perfectly aligns with Branded Legacy, Inc's subsidiaries Royal Biotek and The Alcannabist’s missions to push boundaries and deliver unparalleled quality to our consumers. All In Extracts boasts an impressive facility with 800 square feet of cutting edge permitted lab space as well as 16 acres of grow space including 9,450 square feet of greenhouses.

Branded Legacy Inc, headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, brings unparalleled expertise in branding, marketing, and distribution strategies that have quickly established significant momentum for The Alcannabist’s product sales. Furthermore, Royal Biotek’s in-house pre-clinical trials have helped to establish consumer trust. Their exceptional track record in creating compelling brand narratives and expanding market reach perfectly complements All In Extracts' vision for strategic market penetration.

The essence of this acquisition lies in the collective pursuit of cooperation over competition. Both All In Extracts and Branded Legacy share a unified philosophy that values collaboration as the cornerstone of success. Together, the combined forces of these companies will revolutionize the biotech industry, leveraging complementary strengths to deliver enhanced value and unparalleled experiences to our consumers.

Furthermore, the integration between the management teams of All In Extracts and Branded Legacy, Inc has been seamless. The shared vision, aligned goals, and common work culture ensure a harmonious transition, fostering an environment primed for innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

“As soon as I met with the All In team, I knew something great was in the making,” said Branded Legacy CEO David Oswald. “It is a rare enough thing to find a company motivated primarily by the positive impact they can make on society. We are extremely pleased that they saw the same in us,” he continued. “The balance between All In and our subsidiary Royal Biotek is uncanny, from production areas where one is weak and the other is strong, to marketing and branding abilities vs inventory on hand. We even have the perfect balance of equipment in our labs with little to no overlap: their lab is exactly what our next expansion would have been, and vice versa. This is the yin and yang of mergers.”

“We at All In Extracts are excited for the opportunity to join the team at Branded Legacy! Skeptical at first, given the many fruitless encounters with and empty offers and agendas by other entities within the pharmaceutical biotechnology sector, we immediately recognized the synergy that could be attained in such a merger,” commented Aaron Landerville, Head Scientist at All In. “We expect that the alignment of purpose with the fusion of our capabilities will see our best ideas come to fruition in the form of innovative and novel products towards a better quality of life for our shared customers writ large.”

This acquisition solidifies Branded Legacy’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering collaboration within the biotechnology sector. Together with All In Extracts and Royal Biotek, Branded Legacy, Inc is poised to redefine standards, pioneer new horizons, and set new benchmarks of excellence.

In the company’s recent major news, it announced the final retirement of all common shares held by the current management team. This amounted to the retirement of over 2.4 billion common shares. The company also reduced its authorized share count by 1.5 billion shares and announced the restructuring of its preferred classes. Additionally, we announced the successful acquisition of MariJ Pharmaceuticals, valued at well over $1,000,000. These moves have significantly expanded the company’s portfolio and capabilities, demonstrating commitment to growth and innovation in the biotech sector, all acquired at pennies on the dollar.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially.

About Branded Legacy Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services. The company's diverse portfolio includes ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its customers. Branded Legacy's strategic approach to growth involves identifying and integrating promising businesses and technologies that align with its mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products and services.

About All In Extracts LLC.

All In Extracts is a licensed hemp grower and manufacturer on 20 acres of agricultural land in Brooksville, Florida, that specializes in botanical extractions, horticulture, mycoculture, and non-specific drug delivery formulations for botanical extracts of high therapeutic potential but with low bioavailability. All In Extracts has launched several well regarded gummy products and has developed several high purity extraction SOPs for medicinal mushrooms, kratom, hemp, bamboo, and others. Additionally, All In Extracts has developed several wellness formulations that include a testosterone booster and an anti-inflammatory using its proprietary drug delivery technology. All In Extracts is devoted to creating high quality, highly efficacious products to improve longevity and quality of life.

Media Contact

Joe Holladay

Branded Legacy

Phone: 321-345-3565

Email: info@brandedlegacy.com

Website: https://brandedlegacy.com/

Safe Harbor Statement on Forward-Looking Language:

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.