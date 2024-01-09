Vital Farms Recognized as a 2024 Real Leaders®️ “Top Impact Company”

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) was recognized by Real Leaders ®️ on its 2024 Top Impact Companies list, a global ranking of positive impact companies “applying capitalism for greater profit and greater good.” Real Leaders®️ is a media platform celebrating companies that strive to leave the world better than they found it. The annual list honors companies who are “bearing a new vision of capitalism that demonstrates every transaction is an opportunity for growth and a better world.”



“We challenge ourselves every day to deliver long-term, positive results for our stakeholders – farmers, consumers, crew members, customers, animals, the environment, and the communities where we operate – guided by our purpose to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. “We thank Real Leaders®️ for recognizing our impact work and we’re honored to be in great company with the other inspiring, purpose-driven brands on the list.”

Vital Farms was ranked #19 on this year’s list of 300 companies including Brandless, Cotopaxi, and other respected impact brands of all sizes and across many industries. See the full 2024 “Top Impact Companies” list in the January issue of Real Leaders®️ Magazine: https://real-leaders.com/top-impact-companies/ .

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/ .

CONTACT:

Media:

Rob Discher

Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com