South Carolina Health Planning Committee to Meet January 17, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 9. 2024

The South Carolina State Health Planning Committee will meet virtually Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 3 p.m. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams.

The meeting can be accessed by clicking this link: Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, instructions on how you can set up an account and join the meeting are available here.

AGENDA

1. Call to Order

2. Welcome

3. Roll Call/Quorum

4. Approval of minutes of the November 1, 2023, meeting, South Carolina Health Planning Committee

5. Review of the public comment responses and the draft of the plan developed by staff based on these responses

6. Next Committee Meeting will be Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in-person at the SC DHEC Board Room

7. Adjournment

If you have any questions regarding the regulation or the public meeting, please email DHEC Healthcare Quality at HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.