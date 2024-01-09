David Nathanson of Eagle Oak Retreat Foundation to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ITALY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We ask those veterans and first responders that come to our facility to leave behind their trauma,” encourages our guest. This is the story of David Nathanson and Eagle Oak Retreat Foundation.

David Nathanson is the executive director of Eagle Oak Retreat Foundation. Established in 2022, it is a non-profit that helps veterans and first responders deal with their trauma due to their service to their country and community.

“We are a non-clinical, peer-based training program designed to cultivate and facilitate the concept of post-traumatic growth,” elaborates David. “We use a blend of wellness modalities to help them and their families make peace with their past, ask them to live in the present, and begin to plan for a future full of purpose and passion.”

“We use multiple modalities and activities, including archery as a stress release, breathing, grounding, and being in the moment by metaphorically letting things go from the past,” adds David. “We also use a Labyrinth Ceremony, equine therapy, yoga, and meditation.”

“We bring them in at no cost of their own to the facility here,” emphasizes David. “They spend seven days on the property going through fifty-two modules and seventy-five hours of training. Most importantly, the processes involved with the program are referred to as training and NOT therapy, as the communities served respond best to that term. We help them respond to life, instead of reacting to it.”

“Once completed, they have an initiation ceremony where we officially welcome them into the Warrior PATHH tribe, an acronym for Progressive Alternative Training Helping Heroes,” explains David. “The trainees then leave the property and continue their journey toward self-development through distance learning, Zoom calls, and an app to stay connected.”

Located on sixty-five beautiful acres in Italy, TX, situated over forty miles south of Dallas, David considers the area Hallowed Ground for Texans, recalling a healing visit to Sedona, AZ, and its rich history. “Civil War battles were fought here,” notes David. “There was racial integration for the first time in Texas, on this land. General Sam Houston used to take his summers by the creek on our property. Also General Pershing’s trumpeter who sounded Taps at the conclusion of World War I is from Italy, TX.”

“I was a Marine for thirty-four years,” recalls David. “Before becoming the executive director of Eagle Oak Retreat Foundation, I was one of its participants. I came through the program in May of 2023. Not only did it save my life, it changed my life. I was one of the first deployers after 9/11. I spent ten years fighting the enemy in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

Founded by philanthropists and successful businesspeople Lillian and Steve Watanabe, it has already received key endorsements and certifications. This includes the Avalon Action Alliance, Baylor University, and Veterans Affairs Administration. Most notable is the Boulder Crest Institute, which created the Warrior PATHH Program. Most remarkable has been the support from founders Lillian and Steve, who were neither veterans nor first responders, but they had a heart and appreciation for them.

“Our goal is to increase awareness, and to get the word out,” explains David. “We have an aggressive five-year plan. One program that we plan to add is called Struggle Well. The purpose is to provide tools to active duty personnel and first responders, to help proactively deal with trauma before it happens. Our goal is to also help families of veterans and first responders by providing services and amenities for them. We also seek to create a retreat for veterans and first responders, so that they can have time to relax and unwind. Another goal is to be 100% ADA compliant. We have a personal desire to be better, as a successful nonprofit has three components – big hearts, big business processes, and big bank accounts.”

“We are the SpaceX of mental health programs,” concludes David. “There is life after service. Veterans and first responders need more help. Find a way to get involved and to help this at-risk community.”

https://www.eagleoakretreat.org/