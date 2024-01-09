Tritium Unveils Autocharge Software Capability for RTM and PKM Chargers; Partner Lynkwell Leads on Implementation of Innovative Feature

Update complements Tritium’s Plug and Charge offering to further elevate seamless end-to-end charging experience for EV drivers and fleet operators

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the company is now offering Autocharge as a software capability on its RTM and PKM charger models. This launch allows Tritium to further provide its customers and EV drivers with convenient and efficient options for a seamless end-to-end EV charging experience.



“Tritium continues to be a leader among the charger OEMs offering seamless payment capabilities to drivers,” said Glen Bethel, Chief Technology Officer at Tritium. “Integrating Autocharge into our software offerings is the latest example of how the company remains on the leading edge of rapidly evolving industry trends, to provide drivers with a simple and convenient charging experience. By enabling our chargers to offer drivers seamless payment options, we hope to encourage the adoption of more EVs worldwide.”

Autocharge is currently available with the latest release software for Tritium’s RTM and PKM chargers. EV drivers with compatible vehicles at charging sites where the system has been implemented by a network operator will be able to start a charging session by simply plugging in their vehicle, without the need to tap or insert a payment card. Drivers love the ease of this capability, which is a feature only available to EV drivers and which cannot be offered to drivers of combustion engine vehicles. It is also very convenient for operators of busy sites with high utilization as it removes one step of the charging process and simplifies technical complexity by removing the need for a credit card reader.

Tritium has launched the first implementation of this software on its chargers in conjunction with its partner Lynkwell, which has activated the technology on its RTM models at several charging sites for enterprise fleet companies. Lynkwell is an energy technology company providing a comprehensive platform of EV charging products and services designed to drive rapid deployment and adoption of clean energy.

“Introducing innovations with partners like Tritium presents an exciting opportunity to enhance the EV customer experience,” said Nick Bordeau, Vice President of Engineering at Lynkwell. “Autocharge allows drivers of personal, commercial, or fleet vehicles to simply plug in and walk away. Benefits like increased ease and efficiency that also leverage telematics compound the value over large fleets and help drive large scale EV adoption.”

This activation serves as one of Tritium’s latest software updates, complementing the company’s Plug and Charge capabilities. Plug and Charge, which Tritium pioneered in the industry, is a certificate-based system built on the ISO 15118 standard. It allows customers to authenticate and charge their vehicles via the charging cable with a higher level of data security. Autocharge offers an alternative approach to vehicle authentication, while maintaining the same level of security as RFID cards. The availability of these two technologies will expand customer access to operating models that suit their specific business needs and preferences.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is an innovative energy technology company with a mission to transform how the world connects clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions with the evolving electric infrastructure. The company provides comprehensive and coordinated products and services for design, planning, funding, financing, installation, and management of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and provides a white-label offering allowing businesses to create custom-branded EV charging experiences. Since 2016, Lynkwell has facilitated the deployment of thousands of charging stations for public, private, and fleet applications, collaborated on the development and integration of hundreds of equipment and software solutions, and has secured tens of millions of dollars of incentives, grants, and funding awards for its customers. Partners can access one of the largest and most robust catalogs of hardware solutions and software functionality for EV charging infrastructure via the Lynkwell platform. Learn about the next generation of EV charging networks with Lynkwell at https://www.lynkwell.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “aim” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contact

Jack Ulrich

media@tritiumcharging.com

Investor Contact

Cary Segall

ir@tritiumcharging.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b438f397-8199-4209-beb4-0c8066348925