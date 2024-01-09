Marotta Controls Named Lockheed Martin Elite Supplier

Marotta receives award in support of Lockheed’s Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) business area

MONTVILLE, N.J., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing Aerospace and Defense supplier, today announced that it has received the Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) Elite Supplier Award. This accolade takes into consideration a variety of factors, including delivery of reliable, quality parts, products, and services on time and at competitive prices; the alignment of supplier’s values with Lockheed Martin values; and the supplier’s track record of proactively solving problems. Marotta Controls’ Marine Business Unit is among 37 suppliers receiving this honor; honorees represent the top one percent of suppliers supporting the RMS business area.



“This most recent award acknowledges the strength of our long-standing relationship with Lockheed Martin as a whole in which trust, collaboration, and on-time/on-budget delivery have been standard practices, across divisions and programs,” said Bill Dimas, Vice President, Business Development, Marotta Controls. “Our work with the RMS division extends our commitment to Lockheed’s success, and our designation as an Elite Supplier recognizes the hard work and dedication that goes into ensuring that we deliver on our promises – every time.”

Marotta’s Elite Supplier Award accomplishment is a result of Marotta’s contributions to the Aegis Combat System, the Navy’s most modern surface combat system. It was designed as a complete system: the missile launching element, the computer programs, the radar, and the displays are fully integrated to work together. This makes the Aegis system the first fully integrated combat system built to defend against advanced air and surface threats. Marotta has supplied three vital parts for Aegis:

Marotta’s Automatic Source Transfer Valve (ASTV) system provides digital control of chilled water from the main supply lines to mission-critical enclosures (MCE)

system provides digital control of chilled water from the main supply lines to mission-critical enclosures (MCE) Marotta’s Integrated Electronic Controller (IEC) was developed to modernize auxiliary control functions within shipboard Mission Critical Enclosures (MCE)

was developed to modernize auxiliary control functions within shipboard Mission Critical Enclosures (MCE) Marotta’s MFV12 Motor Operated Valve Series provides proportional control of chilled water flow to ensure stable temperature control of the electronics within each Mission Critical Enclosure (MCE)



Marotta designs, develops, manufactures, and qualifies high-performance motion and flow control solutions for surface ships, submarines, and deep submergence vessels. The company’s components and systems meet stringent naval requirements and MIL standards for shock, vibration, and low acoustic signature as well as resistance to seawater corrosion. Having pioneered next-generation technologies that use advanced materials and embedded electronics, Marotta has reduced the weight, life cycle cost, size, and corrosion sensitivity of these critical parts.

Marotta has invested heavily in its relationship with Lockheed Martin. Over the past 13 years, the partnership has yielded:

The development of 20+ new products

Delivery of 40,000+ units

6 franchise production programs

18 current programs (11 development programs and 7 production programs)

For more information about the Marotta Controls marine system capabilities, visit https://marotta.com/markets/marine/.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a89a6af-bb58-4345-bd26-efcc42d239de